Venezuela situation won’t change Mexico’s relationship with US, says Sheinbaum: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

The United States’ military intervention in Venezuela last Saturday and the Trump administration’s intentions for, and in, the South American nation were a key focus of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Wednesday morning press conference.

Sheinbaum, who has condemned the intervention on repeated occasions, remained defiant in her defense of sovereignty — that of Mexico, Venezuela and all other countries around the world.

Among other issues, the president spoke about former attorney general Alejandro Gertz Manero’s (as yet unratified) appointment as Mexico’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom (read MND’s report here), Mexico’s oil shipments to Cuba (read our report here) and potential rulings against the U.S. government’s protectionist policies.

Sheinbaum: No country should make decisions for another

Apparently referring to an exclusive report by ABC News, a reporter asked Sheinbaum about Donald Trump’s alleged demand that Venezuela sever economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba.

Citing “three people familiar with the administration’s plan,” ABC reported on Tuesday that “the Trump administration has told Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez that the regime must meet the White House’s demands before being allowed to pump more oil.”

“… First, the country must kick out China, Russia, Iran and Cuba and sever economic ties, the sources said,” according to ABC. “Second, Venezuela must agree to partner exclusively with the U.S. on oil production and favor America when selling heavy crude oil, they added.”

Citing unnamed U.S. officials, The New York Times reported separately on Tuesday that the United States was pressuring the interim Venezuelan government to “expel official advisers” from the same four countries.

In response to the reporter’s question, Sheinbaum stated:

“I believe that every country has the sovereignty to decide what to do with its natural resources. I don’t think one country, one nation, should decide for another, no matter how small or problematic it may be.”

Sheinbaum highlighted that the position she outlined is “part of Mexico’s foreign policy” as well as a “conviction” of her government.

“Every country is sovereign and sovereignty has to do with [taking one’s own] decisions regarding natural resources, beyond the vision of another country,” she said.

Sheinbaum: No ‘expectation in particular’ regarding upcoming SCOTUS rulings on tariffs

A reporter asked the president about her “expectations” regarding the rulings on tariffs the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to issue this Friday.

Among its anticipated rulings, the court could hand down one against the 25% tariff the Trump administration imposed last year on non-USMCA compliant imports from Mexico. The duty was imposed on non-USMCA compliant goods from Mexico and Canada last March due to what the White House said was a failure by the two countries to take adequate action against “the influx of lethal drugs” to the U.S. The United States Court of International Trade ruled last May that Trump exceeded his authority in using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the tariff.

On Wednesday morning, Sheinbaum said that her government was waiting to see what the U.S. Supreme Court decides.

“There is no expectation in particular,” she said.

“What we always seek, within the framework of … the [USMCA] trade agreement, is … fair trade,” Sheinbaum said.

The USMCA is scheduled to be reviewed by the Mexican, U.S. and Canadian governments this year.

The Sheinbaum administration will be seeking to lock in more certainty, and advantageous conditions, in Mexico’s trade relationships in North America, especially that with the United States, after a year in which the Trump administration significantly undermined the trilateral pact by imposing tariffs on a range of Mexican and Canadian goods, including steel, aluminum and vehicles.

Sheinbaum: Venezuela situation won’t change Mexico’s relationship with US

In the context of the United States’ military intervention in Venezuela, a reporter asked the president whether Mexico would make any changes to its relationship with its northern neighbor.

En el contexto del conflicto que existe entre Venezuela y Estados Unidos, la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum sostuvo que la relación de México con ese país se mantendrá la estrategia de buscar la cooperación y la colaboración sin ceder en algo fundamental para nuestro país: la… pic.twitter.com/gGmGGlDSsn — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) January 7, 2026

“We’re going to continue as we have until now, very responsibly, with the principles we have, defending our sovereignty, and at the same time, doing what we believe is best for the people of Mexico and for the nation,” Sheinbaum responded.

She said that Mexico would maintain its “coordination” and “cooperation” with the United States on security issues while defending its “principles.”

“In other words, there are things that are not negotiable,” Sheinbaum said, alluding to her opposition to any kind of U.S. military intervention against cartels in Mexico.

“… I was elected by the people of Mexico to govern our country and protect our people and the nation — not just protect, but also advance in the development [of the nation] and continue with the transformation,” she said.

“And we have very clear objectives. That’s why we have to be very responsible — very, very responsible, with the relationship we have [with the U.S.] because we’re neighbors, we’re trade partners,” Sheinbaum said.

The president subsequently noted that Trump has proposed on “many” occasions that the U.S. army enter Mexico (to combat Mexican criminal organizations).

“And every time we’ve told him ‘no,‘” Sheinbaum said, adding that she has also told the U.S. president that Mexico and the United States need to take action against crime in their own “territory.”

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies (peter.davies@mexiconewsdaily.com)