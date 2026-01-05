Sheinbaum: ‘Intervention does not bring democracy to the people’

While insisting that Mexico’s relationship with the United States is “one of cooperation, not subordination,” President Claudia Sheinbaum again condemned U.S. military intervention in Venezuela on Monday.

“Intervention does not bring democracy to the people,” she said, adding that armed intrusions neither generate stability nor benefit the general welfare of the public. “Only the people can build their own future.”

Reading a prepared statement, Sheinbaum said Mexico maintains a historical position based on non-intervention and the self-determination of peoples, principles enshrined both in its Constitution and in international law.

“Mexico’s position against any form of intervention is firm, clear and historic,” she said. “Mexico reaffirms a principle that is not new: we categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Sheinbaum concluded by saying that, given the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, multilateral organizations, including the U.N. and the Organization of American States, must play an active role.

Addressing Trump’s allegations that “the cartels are running Mexico — she’s not running Mexico,” Sheinbaum laughed off the accusation and described the bilateral relationship as one of mutual respect.

“It is important to emphasize that when we talk about shared responsibility, respect and mutual trust, this violence that our country is experiencing has among its causes the illegal entry of high-powered weapons from the United States into Mexico, as well as the serious problem of drug use in the neighboring country,” she said.

Sheinbaum also revealed she held talks with her counterparts from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Spain, Pedro Sánchez, over the weekend, a dialogue that resulted in a joint statement rejecting the U.S. intervention and calling for a peaceful solution.

“We don’t believe development comes from the strength or vision of a single state, but from cooperation among all the countries of the continent,” she said. “This would give enormous economic strength to Latin America and the entire American continent.”

Sheinbaum acknowledged that Venezuela’s oil reserves likely played a role in the U.S. actions, adding that other strategic resources, such as uranium, could be at the center of U.S. interest.

The president also disclosed that a phone conversation with Trump is not currently planned.

With reports from Animal Político, El Financiero and El Universal