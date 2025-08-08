Sheinbaum addresses Venezuela’s alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel: Friday’s mañanera recapped

At her Friday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that there will be no U.S. military “invasion” of Mexico after news broke that President Donald Trump had “secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels.”

During her final mañanera of the week, Sheinbaum also responded to questions on a range of other topics, including U.S. allegations against the president of Venezuela and the migrant caravan whose members are currently walking through southern Mexico.

Sheinbaum responds to US allegation that Nicolás Maduro has ties to Sinaloa Cartel

A reporter noted that the United States has increased the reward it is offering for “information leading to the arrest and/or conviction” of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

She also noted that the United States accused Maduro of having ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, which is based in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa.

In a video message on Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that a US $50 million reward — double the previous reward — is now on offer for information leading to the arrest of the Venezuelan president.

“Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TDA [Tren de Aragua], Sinaloa and Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country,” Bondi said.

Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/D8LNqjS9yk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 7, 2025

She also said that Maduro is “one of the largest narco traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security.”

Sheinbaum said it was the “first time” she had heard of the alleged links between Maduro and the Sinaloa Cartel, which the U.S. designated as a foreign terrorist organization in February.

“On Mexico’s part, there is no investigation that has to do with that,” she said.

“As we always say, if they have some evidence, show it. We do not have any evidence related to that,” Sheinbaum said.

In contrast to the United States, Mexico recognized Maduro’s victory in the 2024 presidential election in Venezuela.

The governments of various countries questioned the legitimacy of the election results.

Government offering ‘different options’ to migrant caravan members

A reporter noted that a migrant caravan departed the southern state of Chiapas this week and that its members intend to remain in Mexico rather than continuing to the northern border with the United States.

The reporter asked the president whether there was “any plan” for the migrants and whether they would receive assistance to regularize their presence in Mexico.

“We’re working with them on the road and giving them different options, from repatriation to their country to the possibility of having employment in our country,” Sheinbaum said.

She said that officials from the Interior Ministry and the National Immigration Institute were “working” with members of the caravan, who set out on foot from the city of Tapachula on Wednesday.

The migrants — who are aiming to reach Mexico City — are reportedly from a range of countries including Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela.

They remained walking northward in Chiapas as of Friday.

Sheinbaum presents song dedicated to immigrants in the US

After Culture Minister Claudia Curiel de Icaza spoke about the México Canta music competition, which is now approaching its semi-final stage, Sheinbaum presented a new song by the Texas-based band Intocable, which plays regional Mexican music and will perform at the grand final of the México Canta contest.

“Yesterday, the group Intocable came [to the National Palace], Ricky and René, to tell me that they were joining the [México Canta] initiative … and they showed me an unreleased song,” the president said.

“And I said to them: Why don’t you let me present it at la mañanera? And they said yes. … It’s dedicated to our migrant brothers and sisters who suddenly find themselves in a difficult situation, and the song talks about how to come together, how to feel part of our country and part of a collective that loves them,” Sheinbaum said.

“Here’s Intocable.”

Durante la conferencia matutina, la Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum, presentó la más reciente canción de Intocable, la cual está dedicada a la comunidad migrante, además de recordar que la agrupación musical está sumada a la iniciativa México Cantahttps://t.co/4bukeWtQt8 pic.twitter.com/TLqILcjvuK — La Razón de México (@LaRazon_mx) August 8, 2025

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])