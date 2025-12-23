Where will Mexico’s president spend Christmas?

President Claudia Sheinbaum will spend her Christmas vacation in Acapulco, Guerrero, marking her first official break since taking office. The president announced Monday that she will be in the coastal city from Dec. 25 to 27.

The trip comes two years after Hurricane Otis devastated the port city in October 2023, killing dozens and causing billions of dollars in damage to infrastructure and the tourism industry.

“We’re going to spend Christmas [in Acapulco],” Sheinbaum told reporters during her Dec. 22 morning press conference, where she also announced that the daily briefings would be suspended from Dec. 24 until Dec. 29 to give journalists time off.

When asked about her Christmas dinner plans, the president revealed she would be eating romeritos, a traditional Mexican dish featuring a herb native to central Mexico, usually served with mole and potatoes.

“[It’s] the dish I like most” for the occasion, Sheinbaum said.

Despite being away from the National Palace, the president emphasized she would remain vigilant about events in Guerrero, particularly the “Paseo del Pendón” festival in Chilpancingo, which draws large crowds.

“I’m going to be paying attention, obviously,” she said, noting that federal authorities would coordinate with state officials to provide any necessary security support for the event.

Sheinbaum clarified that presidential vacation homes in locations like Cozumel or Acapulco no longer exist as exclusive residences. The properties that remain belong to the Defense Ministry or the Navy, not for the president’s exclusive use.

Cierra la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum la mañanera del pueblo con la canción Feliz Navidad de José Feliciano. pic.twitter.com/HWxrr1sTY7 — JorgeArmandoRocha (@JorgeArmandoR_) December 23, 2025

Before ending her press conference on Tuesday, the president led the audience in singing “Feliz Navidad” and thanked reporters and viewers for accompanying her each morning.

“To everyone watching us, listening to us: Merry Christmas!” Sheinbaum said. “May Santa Claus bring lots of gifts to all the boys and girls.”

With reports from Infobae and Proceso