Xóchitl Gálvez debuts the ‘Xóchibus’ for campaign tour

“Convenient, comfortable and inexpensive. And … a little faster than the Maya Train.”

That’s how presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez described the bus she will use to travel around Mexico during the next 10 weeks or so before voters go to the polls on June 2 to elect a successor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Gálvez, candidate for a three party opposition alliance called Strength and Heart for Mexico, presented the so-called “Xóchibus” in a post to social media on Monday.

“In this #Xóchibus we’re going to keep winning hearts in every corner of Mexico. Next stop: the presidency of the republic,” she wrote on the X platform above a short video in which she shows off her new ride.

The “Mexican pink” exterior of the bus features the name of her three party coalition, slogans such as “vote without fear” and of course a large image of a smiling Gálvez, with her fingers crossed in her trademark gesture to symbolize the letter “X.”

In the 70-second video, the former National Action Party (PAN) senator also dances in the aisle of the bus and unpacks her modest lunch from a brown paper bag before announcing she has arrived in Mérida, one of the cities now accessible by rail as a result of the entry into operation of the (sometimes less-than-punctual and slow-moving) Maya Train, one of the signature infrastructure projects of López Obrador.

En este #Xóchibus vamos a seguir conquistando corazones de cada rincón de México. Siguiente parada: la Presidencia de la República. 🤞🏼#MxSinMiedo pic.twitter.com/UUbOmpKSNl — Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz (@XochitlGalvez) March 19, 2024

Xóchitl shared a video of the “Xóchibus” on social media on Monday

“You can work and chat [in the bus], and it’s very comfortable. I hope that in this bus we can travel around a good part of the country and reach people at ground level,” Gálvez says as she disembarks.

“We’re going to win,” she adds before the camera hones in on bus windows across which one of her personal mottos — “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t” — is written.

The official campaign period for the presidential election began March 1 and will conclude May 29.

Polls show that the ruling Morena party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum currently has a commanding lead over Gálvez, making her the hot favorite to become Mexico’s first female president.

The candidate for the PAN, Institutional Revolutionary Party and Democratic Revolution Party will be aiming to make up ground as she travels around the country aboard the Xóchibus.

The only other candidate contesting the election is Jorge Álvarez Máynez of the minor Citizens Movement party.

Mexico News Daily