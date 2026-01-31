Saturday, January 31, 2026
MND Tutor | Tamales

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily

Mexicans are expected to spend 1.2 billion pesos on some 40 million tamales and atole for Día de la Candelaria on Feb. 2, mainly from small vendors. The tradition obliges those who found the baby Jesus in the Rosca de Reyes to provide tamales, sustaining strong, nationwide demand.

As you explore this fascinating tradition, take the opportunity to learn some Spanish in today’s lesson. If you would like to read the original article, click here.



Ángela Peralta

The last days of Ángela Peralta, the ‘Mexican Nightingale’

Chris Sands - 0
Ángela Peralta, the "Mexican Nightingale," went to Mazatlán in 1883 to perform, but before she could do so died in a yellow fever epidemic that gripped the city.
Paseo de las Heroinas

New statues on Paseo de la Reforma honor six Indigenous women

Diego Levin - 0
Mexico's history abounds with heroic women, six of whom have recently been honored with statues on Mexico City's Paseo de las Heroinas.
Huitzo tomb

Looting report leads to discovery of millennium-old Zapotec burial chamber

MND Staff - 1
Culture Minister Cluadia Curiel called it "one of the most important findings of Zapotec culture due to its state of preservation" and said the site should be open to the public by the end of this year.
