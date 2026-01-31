Let us know how you did!
MND Tutor | Tamales
The last days of Ángela Peralta, the ‘Mexican Nightingale’
Ángela Peralta, the "Mexican Nightingale," went to Mazatlán in 1883 to perform, but before she could do so died in a yellow fever epidemic that gripped the city.
New statues on Paseo de la Reforma honor six Indigenous women
Mexico's history abounds with heroic women, six of whom have recently been honored with statues on Mexico City's Paseo de las Heroinas.
Looting report leads to discovery of millennium-old Zapotec burial chamber
Culture Minister Cluadia Curiel called it "one of the most important findings of Zapotec culture due to its state of preservation" and said the site should be open to the public by the end of this year.
