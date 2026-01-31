MND Tutor | Tamales

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily

Mexicans are expected to spend 1.2 billion pesos on some 40 million tamales and atole for Día de la Candelaria on Feb. 2, mainly from small vendors. The tradition obliges those who found the baby Jesus in the Rosca de Reyes to provide tamales, sustaining strong, nationwide demand.

