Saturday, August 9, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 9th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what's happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Authorities have seized a boat carrying drugs from Mexico — but it was a long way from home. Where was it?
Mexican Navy officials guard the result of their maritime drug bust, with the drugs laid out for a photo

Baja California has become the first state to legalize what?
Tour operators are optimistic about summer tourism in Ensenada.

Sales don't lie, singer Shakira has sold a milestone number of tickets for the Mexican leg of her upcoming tour. How many?
Shakira performing in Mexico City

A new airline is offering bargain flight from Canada to Mexico City. Which airline is it?
Aerial view of Terminal 2 of Mexico City International Airport T2 CDMX.

It's a birthday year for Corona beer in 2025. How old is the brand?
Bottles of Corona on the seafront

Which Mexican state has begun legal proceedings against footwear giant Adidas?

Which retail giant has thrown it's support behind President Sheinbaum's economic Plan México?

A family in Tlaxcala are sharing their home with what unusual house guests?
Large rustic wooden doors set into a vibrant terracotta wall, adorned with lush green vines and colorful pink and purple bougainvillea, with a cobblestone street in the foreground, characteristic of Mexican architecture.

What topical storm is currently causing climate chaos across northern Mexico?
NASA satellite image of tropical cyclone that in 2018 that eventually became Hurricane Michael

Mexico City has created 3 special zones in the capital this week. What will they be used for?
Mexico City's Reforma business district


