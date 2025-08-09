The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 9th
Suspect arrested in Monday killing of Reynosa prosecutor
The alleged assasin belongs to a faction of the Gulf Cartel, known as major fuel traffickers in the region .
In Ivo’s wake, intense heat and stormy conditions continue to affect northwest Mexico
Mexicali set a new record Thursday when temperatures hit a dangerous 52.7 degrees C (127 degrees F).
‘There won’t be an invasion’: Sheinbaum de-escalates after Trump orders US military to target cartels
Sheinbaum dismissed New York Times reporting that the directive authorized military use abroad, on land and sea.
