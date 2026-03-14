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The MND News Quiz of the Week: March 14th

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News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

President Sheinbaum announced Monday that Mexico is building a sterile facility in Chiapas to combat what cattle pest?
diseases cattle

Thousands are expected in Mexico City's Zócalo on Sunday to attempt to break a Guinness World Record in what category?
Mexico City zocalo from above

Archeologists in Sonora have uncovered a pre-Columbian village that offers rare evidence of ties with ancient cultures in what modern U.S. state?
La Cienega finding

After speaking to its president by phone Monday, which country did President Sheinbaum say she'll likely visit this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation?
President Sheinbaum at her morning press conference

Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies dealt a major blow to Claudia Sheinbaum this week in rejecting a bill she had proposed. What topic did the bill cover?
President Sheinbaum speaks into a microphone at a press conference

Reacting to war in the Middle East, Mexico's government has capped gas prices for another 6 months — at what maximum price per liter?
Pemex gas station prices

What "upstart" country's team eliminated Mexico's team from the World Baseball Classic in the group stage finals?

Mexico has made a deal with Google, Meta and TikTok to fight digital violence against women. Which digital platform declined an invitation to participate?
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 11MARZO2026.- Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, presidenta de México; Citlalli Hernández Mora, secretaria de las Mujeres; Crystel Guadalupe Arellano Moreno, coordinadora nacional de Transformación Digital de la Agencia de Transformación Digital y Telecomunicaciones; Laura Margarita Reyna de la Garza, gerente de Asuntos Públicos para Latinoamérica Hispanoahablante de TikTok; Daniela Guerra, líder de Creadores y Responsabilidad para YouTube Hispanoamérica; Sofía Sánchez Velasco, gerente de Relaciones con Gobierno y Políticas Públicas para Google México, Centroamérica y Caribe; y Eliana Pérez Gaffney, líder de Políticas Públicas para México de Meta durante la firma del acuerdo de colaboración voluntaria con plataformas digitales para combatir las violencias en el ámbito digital, en la conferencia matutina en Palacio Nacional.

What lauded Mexican surrealist artist died this week at the age of 90 in San Miguel de Allende?
A candid shot of artist Pedro Friedeberg, wearing a beige fedora and light blue blazer, traveling via water taxi in Venice, Italy, while a female companion rests her head affectionately on his shoulder.

The federal government reported this week that homicides in February were down from February 2025. By what percentage?

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