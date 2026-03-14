The MND News Quiz of the Week: March 14th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
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President Sheinbaum announced Monday that Mexico is building a sterile facility in Chiapas to combat what cattle pest?
Thousands are expected in Mexico City's Zócalo on Sunday to attempt to break a Guinness World Record in what category?
Archeologists in Sonora have uncovered a pre-Columbian village that offers rare evidence of ties with ancient cultures in what modern U.S. state?
After speaking to its president by phone Monday, which country did President Sheinbaum say she'll likely visit this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation?
Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies dealt a major blow to Claudia Sheinbaum this week in rejecting a bill she had proposed. What topic did the bill cover?
Reacting to war in the Middle East, Mexico's government has capped gas prices for another 6 months — at what maximum price per liter?
What "upstart" country's team eliminated Mexico's team from the World Baseball Classic in the group stage finals?
Mexico has made a deal with Google, Meta and TikTok to fight digital violence against women. Which digital platform declined an invitation to participate?
What lauded Mexican surrealist artist died this week at the age of 90 in San Miguel de Allende?
The federal government reported this week that homicides in February were down from February 2025. By what percentage?