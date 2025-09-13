The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 13th
Sheinbaum on the defense after China charges Mexico with enacting tariffs under US coercion
While rejecting any "appeasement ... toward unilateral bullying” (a clear reference to Trump), the president indicated a willingness to negotiate.
Tropical Storm Mario brings wind, rain and heavy waves to southwest Mexico
Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero can expect heavy rain and wind thanks to this "mini" tropical storm.
Horrific gas tanker explosion in Mexico City claims 8 lives, injures 90
The accident occurred on a busy highway in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City when a gas tanker crashed and exploded, sending out huge flames that engulfed dozens of vehicles.
