Saturday, September 13, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 13th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

"Manchas" the dog works for the City of Saltillo. What does he do?
Manchas, Mexico's water leak-detecting dog

Meanwhile, the city of Zacatecas has unveiled its new dog. What is special about it?

The Mexico City suburb of Ecatepec has set a Guinness World Record. What for?
Ecatepec de Morelos, Edomex

A Latin American nation debated declaring Mexican President Sheinbaum a "Persona Non Grata" this week. Which one?
President Sheinbaum at the podium of her daily press conference

The state of Zacatecas has seen an astonishing drop in homicides during the last year. By how much has the figure dropped?
Zacatecas, Mexico

Canelo Álvarez is fighting for another world title. What's different about this attempt?

Mexico is set to tariff Chinese cars. How much will the new tariff be?
BYD Han electric vehicle

Mexico's star road cyclist Isaac del Toro added 3 more victories to his tally this week. How many professional races has he now won?
Isaac del Toro raises his hands in the air to celebrate winning a race

Government data shows international travel to Mexico had a big jump during July. By how much did it rise?
An Alaska Airlines plane taking off over the Los Angeles city skyline

Mexico has just launched a brand new Mexican designed and built vehicle — its first ever. What kind of vehicle is it?
A close-up of a tattered Mexico flag waving in the sky

