Moving to West Mexico? Pick the climate of your choice

In Western Mexico, five distinct ecosystems converge within what I affectionately call the “Magic Circle” around Guadalajara. This unique area offers an incredible variety of landscapes, making it a microcosm of Mexico’s ecological diversity. For those who are looking for a comfortable new home surrounded by the most dramatic nature Mexico has to offer, a move to Jalisco state could be the best decision they’ve ever made.

I call the Temperate Forest home, living in a mile-high oak and pine forest just outside Guadalajara. This puts me in the cool, green expanse of the Temperate Forest ecosystem, while the many expatriates around Lake Chapala reside in the Arid and Semi-arid Scrubland ecosystem, with its starkly different flora, fauna, and climate. Northeast of Guadalajara, communities thrive in the expansive Grasslands, while along the Pacific Coast, you’ll find two more distinct ecosystems: the lush, vibrant Tropical regions.

This proximity means that residents of Guadalajara can easily access any of these diverse environments with just a few hours’ drive. For those considering a move to Western Mexico, this region offers a chance to pick your ideal climate and settle right into it.

Exploring the temperate forest zone

Let’s focus on the Temperate Forest zone, stretching from northern Jalisco to Michoacán, skirting the Lake Chapala area. At altitudes ranging from 2,000 to 3,400 meters (6,500-11,000 feet), this area boasts cool nights and sunny days year-round, with no need for air conditioning.

Looking out my window, I see towering pines and oaks. Squirrels with big, expressive eyes leap through the branches, and my frequent visitor, Pavarotti — the blue mockingbird — entertains me with a repertoire of sounds, from a cat’s meow to a car alarm. Meanwhile, the melodious clarín (brown-backed solitaire) fills the air with flute-like music, while the red-headed acorn woodpecker noisily announces its peanut discovery with a shout of “Pirata! Pirata!”

Stepping outside, I’m greeted by a carpet of pine needles underfoot and fresh, cool air. Even in mid-August, I find myself in a sweater, relishing the crisp mountain climate. As the rest of the world swelters, I take a deep breath and exclaim, “Ahhhh, ¡Viva el Bosque Templado! Long live the Temperate Forest!”

Wildlife and Local Flavor

The Temperate Forest is home to white-tailed deer, ringtails, peccaries, and even the occasional puma. In my backyard, I often spot tlacuaches (possums), while my front yard was once a nightly dining spot for three gray foxes who enjoyed gooey, overripe mangoes. Living here is quiet, beautiful and endlessly rewarding — though city dwellers might disagree.

Discovering Rancho Ecoturistico Agua Dulce

For those interested in experiencing the Temperate Forest firsthand, a visit to Rancho Ecoturistico Agua Dulce in Jalisco’s Bosque la Primavera is a must. This recreational area offers a rich pine and oak forest with a variety of flora and fauna. The sweet water of the river born within the campsite is refreshing and perfect for children to play in. A tall watchtower provides panoramic views of the surrounding forest, while a hike through the woods reveals fascinating goblin-shaped rocks formed by ancient volcanic activity.

Charming Towns and Majestic Volcanoes

Within this ecosystem, you’ll find several Pueblos Mágicos like Mazamitla, Tapalpa, and San Sebastian del Oeste — each offering a magical charm. The region is also home to impressive volcanoes, including Tequila Volcano, Ceboruco Volcano, and El Nevado de Colima, Jalisco’s highest peak at 4,237 meters (13,900 feet).

Dramatic canyons like Tamara and Huentitán add to the region’s allure, with their deep gorges and almost tropical climates at the bottom, making them well worth a visit.

Tequila and raicilla

This area is, of course, Tequila territory. Besides the popular tours to the town of Tequila itself, you can go exploring the hidden valleys of Amatitán, where you will find the ruins of the first tabernas, with brewing tanks carved into living rock. If you are adventurous, head into the hills north of Atenguillo to watch people making raicilla the ancient way. Here you can try your hand at pounding juicy agave piñas in a trough carved from a huge tree trunk!

The Guachimontones

Almost as popular as a tequila tour is a visit to the Guachimontones. This is a local name for the circular pyramids built all over West Mexico 2,000 years ago. Not just mounds, these are touted as the world’s only monuments in the form of concentric circles based on mathematical formulas. “Birdmen” probably flew from ropes tied to poles atop the pyramids while crowds danced around them, arm in arm.

Hunting for Haciendas

Most of West Mexico’s Temperate Forest area was agriculturally productive in colonial times. This means that if you wander into the tiniest pueblito, you will almost always find the remains of a hacienda. Sometimes it may have been transformed into a cultural center, sometimes restored to its former glory. The “Hacienda Hunters” of Ajijic have been visiting these fascinating old buildings for years and still have not run out of new ones to explore.

Communities Near Guadalajara

If the Temperate Forest sounds like your ideal environment, consider exploring communities near Guadalajara such as Ciudad Bugambilias, Rancho Contento, or Pinar de la Venta. A working knowledge of Spanish will enrich your experience as you dive into the vibrant culture and natural beauty of the Magic Circle around Guadalajara.

John Pint has lived near Guadalajara, Jalisco, for more than 30 years and is the author of A Guide to West Mexico’s Guachimontones and Surrounding Area and co-author of Outdoors in Western Mexico. More of his writing can be found on his website.