Residential properties you can buy in Mexico for US $300,000

Dreaming of your home in Mexico? Come on down! With its expat-friendly cities and captivating landscapes, Mexico has become a beloved destination for those seeking an affordable yet vibrant lifestyle.

The current real estate market is experiencing a surge in interest. Fueled by comparatively affordable property prices and a welcoming atmosphere, Mexico has become an increasingly popular destination for those looking to explore, invest or retire.

From beachfront properties along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts to charming mansions in beautifully preserved colonial sites, Mexico offers options for any preference. Your dream home may be more within reach than you imagine!

Let’s get a sense of what you can purchase for around US$300,000 if you are looking to invest in real estate in Mexico.

Mexico City:

If you’re all about that big city swagger, get ready to claim your piece of the capital skyline with a pre-sale loft at The University Tower on Mexico City’s coveted Reforma Avenue. This VIP club is so swanky, it’s nestled within its very own restored 19th-century mansion.

This architectural masterpiece is set to be the capital’s second-tallest residential skyscraper, and will measure over 660 feet upon its completion in 2025. With 525 residential units on 47 floors, these modern lofts average 399 square feet each. The tower will offer amazing city views, security, and luxury hotel services.

When you’re not busy enjoying your stylish pad, you’ve got first-class amenities to indulge in. A gym and spa to keep you looking fabulous, a game room (because adulting is hard), a cafeteria for casually bumping into hot neighbors, a jacuzzi to soak away your worries, and a concierge to make you feel like Batman.

Mexico City – Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Reforma 150 – US $327,900

Agent: Antonella Rivas

Mérida, Yucatán:

You can own a house in the only Mexican destination to make CNN’s “Best Places to Visit” list!

Spanning 2619 square feet with two bathrooms and two bedrooms, this stunning property is conveniently located only 3 blocks from Parque Ermita and a 13-minute drive from Mérida’s International Airport. Meticulously remodeled by architect Victor Carrillo, this residence seamlessly blends modern features with original colonial charm.

Indulge in the grandeur of lofty beamed ceilings, skylights, an interior courtyard, a rooftop deck for sun-soaking sessions and a covered patio to keep cool in the shade. The sumptuous interior sports hardwood doors, ceramic tile tops, and a meditation/garden room that’s practically begging to declare you the zen master of power naps.

Plus, this property boasts all new electrical, plumbing, kitchen, and bath systems installed in 2017 – and comes fully furnished with ceiling fans, appliances, and furniture, because who needs the hassle of decorating?

Mérida – Mexico International Real Estate

Sweet Colonial – US $299,900

Agent: Mitchell Keenan

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

Elevate your lifestyle by acquiring a stylish pied-à-terre in the sought-after downtown area of San Miguel de Allende, a city ever-popular with the international community.

This single-level residence, built on 552 square feet, boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a seamless open concept encompassing the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The property provides a tranquil retreat within walking distance to the city’s finest restaurants and events.

Modern architecture and minimalist décor create a peaceful sanctuary within a leisurely stroll of the city’s finest restaurants and events. This place is so central that you’ll be sipping lattes in the city’s hotspots before your GPS can say, “You have arrived at your destination.”

San Miguel de Allende – CDR San Miguel Forbes Global Properties

Casa Elefante – US $299,000

Agent: Laura Rodríguez

Oaxaca, Oaxaca:

Explore this fabulous house for sale in Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, where you’re not just buying a home; you’re getting a front-row view of the picturesque Huayapam Dam.

The property showcases two well-appointed apartments. Apartment 1 boasts two bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen, living room, and dining room, while Apartment 2 offers three bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen, living room, and dining room. With a total of 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this residence harmoniously combines comfort and style within 7056 square feet of land.

Feel the breeze in your hair as you step into a garden so spacious it makes other gardens jealous and a garage that can handle two cars with ease. The property also has its own water source from an on-site well. This is not just a house; it’s a lifestyle upgrade. Call it your own and get ready to be the talk of Tlalixtac!

Oaxaca City – Remax Oaxaca

US $360,000

Agent: Gabriel Bourget Pietra Santa

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco:

Dive into Pacific coastal vibes with this charming 805-square-foot condominium, where you can lounge on the generous wrap-around terrace to practice the most rewarding hobby on Earth: staring at the ocean.

The newly remodeled kitchen provides panoramic views of the property’s swimming pool, as well as the enchanting sea and mountains of Puerto Vallarta. This lovable abode is the best spot in town, with air conditioning, private parking spot, security, and a pet-friendly policy so your furry friends can join the fiesta.

Puerto Vallarta – Coldwell Banker La Costa

Casa Puesta del Sol – US $289,000

Los Cabos, Baja California:

Welcome to Cabo – where the sun is shining, the tacos are calling, and your condo feels like the crown jewel of the coast!

Boasting 1,229 square feet of living area, this furnished condo in boutique development La Mar is move-in ready and offers breathtaking ocean views. Ideally situated within walking distance of restaurants, a farmer’s market, and more, it provides easy accessibility to all of Cabo. Enjoy community amenities such as two pools, a BBQ area, gym, security, and the convenience of your own parking space.

Elevate your living experience with a piece of this thriving Cabo community. This condo is your VIP pass to a life where the ocean views are as stunning as your wardrobe, and every day feels like a beachside party.

Los Cabos – 2SeasLosCabo Forbes Global Properties

Cardinal Living – US $299,000

Ramiro Palenque Bullrich

Find professional services to help your Mexico real estate dream come true

If you’ve pictured your dream home south of the border, but worry that the language and cultural differences can pose challenges in navigating the Mexican real estate process, fear not! There are many skilled local real estate agents available to guide you.

Engaging a professional real estate agent when buying a house in Mexico is a wise choice for several reasons. These agents aren’t just experts; they’re your secret weapon to crack the code on neighborhood trends, property values, and all the legal mumbo-jumbo you’d rather not deal with alone. From legal tangos to bureaucratic waltzes, the right real estate agent will become your dance partner ensuring you have fun while staying compliant with the rules. Plus, they’ve got the contact list to help find contractors, notaries, and anyone else you might need.

So, pack your sombrero and sunscreen, hop on over, and turn those property dreams into a reality. Mexico’s waiting, and it’s more than just a place, it’s a fiesta and siesta lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. The writer and Mexico News Daily assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content on this site. Individuals should always consult with qualified professionals regarding investments in real estate. This article was independently researched and written by Mexico News Daily. It is not sponsored content, but some of the listings featured in this article are through Mexico News Daily advertisers.

