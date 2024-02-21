Thinking about investing in real estate? What you can buy for US $1 million in the United States is quite different from what you can buy for the same price in Mexico! In most of the U.S., that budget might land you a very nice home or condo, while in Mexico, $1 million can unlock the door to major luxury. Mexico offers an enticing array of options for buyers looking to maximize their investment and enjoy a high-end lifestyle.

Excited to dive in? Let’s take a thrilling tour of properties across Mexico, each boasting its own incredible character, and unique features. From lively beachfront condos to countryside hideaways, there’s a slice of paradise to fit every style.

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato:

Escape to the beautiful countryside while enjoying the convenience of a mere 15-minute drive from the vibrant heart of San Miguel de Allende. Nestled on 6.2 acres of pristine land, this stunning single-level home was meticulously crafted by the architect for her parents.

Indulge in panoramic views of the Presa de Allende reservoir and the majestic Picacho Mountains from the comfort of your own personal haven. With six opulent en suite bedrooms and the potential for three more, Casa Terra could easily be transformed into the ultimate retreat center.

Each bedroom has a private terrace, elegant marble and tzalam hardwood floors, built-in closets and spacious bathrooms with granite countertops. Let the warm glow of well-engineered skylights, ample windows and breezeways envelop you without overheating, creating an ambiance of pure bliss.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, and the adjoining maid’s apartment includes its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom — because everyone in your entourage deserves to live in luxury.

San Miguel de Allende – CDR San Miguel Forbes Global Properties

Casa Terra – $995,000 USD

Merida, Yucatán:

This meticulously renovated colonial compound boasts seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, seamlessly blending old-world elegance with modern comforts. Sprawled across a generous 12,300-square-foot lot, this luxurious home is overflowing with exquisite details, including colonial beamed ceilings, skylights, ornamental pasta-tile floors and shimmering crystal chandeliers.

Ideal for entertaining, the property features a fully equipped chef’s kitchen and covered terraces boasting their own bar and grill.

This stunner comes complete with a three-vehicle electric garage, water purification and pressure systems and mature gardens with fruit trees.

Now, hold on to your sombreros for the big reveal! This compound includes two independent suites, each featuring two-bed/two-bath setups and their own kitchens, providing an excellent opportunity to generate rental income. All that plus the 32 solar panels installed for energy efficiency means you can enjoy sustainable living while maximizing prosperity at the same time.

Nestled just moments from Mérida’s bustling downtown, yet tucked away to provide serenity and privacy, this property offers swift access to Avenue Itzaes so you can quickly reach the airport, local beaches and the nearby Mayan ruins.

Merida – Mexico International Real Estate Merida

Magnificent Colonial Compound – $1,199,000 USD

Mexico City:

Step into the spotlight with Casa Colima, a slice of history tucked away in the heart of Mexico City’s hip Roma Norte neighborhood. Built in 1920, this Porfirian-style townhouse is a statement of elegance spread across 2,200 square feet.

Picture yourself sashaying into the spacious living room, where high ceilings, original moldings, hardwood floors and large windows set the stage for your glamorous morning latte.

The kitchen is a scene straight out of a Mexican film from the Golden Age, while upstairs, three fabulous bedrooms and a full bathroom offer a sophisticated urban retreat. The crowning glory of this home is the rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, half bathroom and shower, the ultimate spot for celebrating the good life with friends.

CDMX – Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty

Casa Colima – Roma Norte – $994,000 USD

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur:

Welcome to Casa Adobe, where luxury and innovation come together in the heart of Los Cabos. With three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a further half bathroom on a 3,240-square-foot plot, this modular marvel adapts to your desires by dividing into two or three independent spaces as required, each with the high-end finishes of your choice.

Built within an exclusive housing community, the amenities include a jogging track for when you need to run off that extra taco, 24/7 security services, commercial spaces for all of your retail therapy needs and even jacuzzis to soak in style. There is even a rooftop garden, the ultimate spot for meditating on those breathtaking Cabo sunsets.

Los Cabos – 2Seas Los Cabos Forbes Global Properties

Punta Gorda 15, San Jose Del Cabo – $995,000 USD

Oaxaca City, Oaxaca:

This oasis in Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca is a 7,300-square-foot masterpiece sitting on a 19,300-square-foot lot. Offering five bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across two floors, there’s room for everyone, including garage space for five cars!

This home comes ready to enjoy with all the bells and whistles, including tropical wood floors and walls, a large garden with fruit trees, a palapa with two bathrooms and a kitchenette, two ponds with waterfalls and a private water well.

Dive into your own shimmering pool, soak up the sun on the terrace, or unwind in the jacuzzi. When you’re done relaxing, whip up meals in the fully fitted kitchen to enjoy in the lush garden, or on the balcony overlooking your tropical paradise.

Oaxaca – Remax Cantera

Casa Oaxaca – $933,000 USD

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco:

This incredible investment opportunity is nestled in the heart of the stunning Zona Romantica, just two blocks from the coveted Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta. With seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, this home provides plenty of room to live your best life.

Be greeted by interior brickwork arches as you explore the first floor, where three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms are the perfect setup for either renting out or calling home. Two private terraces perched above the street add an extra dash of prestige and come equipped with an outdoor bathroom for when you’re enjoying those alfresco moments.

The second and third floors host two studio suites on each level with their own bathroom, kitchen, terrace and private entrance. This fully furnished turnkey operation is primed and ready for entrepreneurial spirits.

Puerto Vallarta – Coldwell Banker La Costa

Casa David – $999,000

Tulum, Quintana Roo:

This exclusive beachfront development boasts 21 unique villas with three bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across a spacious 2,400 square feet each. Your new home is nestled along the coast of the Riviera Maya – just minutes away from trendy Tulum – with lush jungles on one side and the soothing Caribbean on the other.

Step into luxury with a 24-hour concierge service that ensures your every whim is met. The on-site wellness center and spa promise extra pampering. Stay fabulous at the gym with personal trainers and massage therapists, then enjoy leisurely afternoons at the private beach club. With its own restaurant and bar, plus catering services, free WiFi, valet parking, and 24-hour security, you can indulge yourself in the Caribbean lifestyle without worrying about a thing!

Committed to environmental sustainability and preserving the local wildlife, this development is located next to the Tulum National Park, making it a haven for three species of turtles who call this coastline home – so if you’re passionate about nature, there’s no better place for you to do the same.

Tulum – James Edition

Tulum Apartment – $1,165,800 US (price listed as 19,885,122 pesos)

Purchasing a $1 million property in Mexico allows foreigners to indulge in a luxurious lifestyle while enjoying the many perks of living in paradise. From tranquil beachfront villas to charming colonial estates, there’s a property to suit every preference. Take the plunge and let Mexico’s charm and beauty enrich your life.

Sandra is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: [email protected]