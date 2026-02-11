Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeSports
Sports

Donovan Carrillo becomes the only Mexican to reach the final round in Olympic figure skating twice

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Donovan Carillo
Jalisco's Donovan Carrillo has taken his place among the best men's figure skaters in the world with his qualifying performance at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. (@juegosolimpicos/Instagram)

Mexican Donovan Carrillo, the only Latin American figure skating competitor at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, made history Tuesday after he qualified for the men’s final, making him the first Mexican to qualify for two consecutive finals in the Winter Games.

Participating in a sport that’s rarely practiced professionally in Mexico, Carrillo, 26, achieved a score of 75.56 points in Tuesday’s short program, good enough for a ticket to Friday’s final but far behind the U.S. favorite Ilia Malinin’s 108.16. Carrillo squeaked into the finals by finishing 23rd out of 39, with the top 24 qualifying.

Still, the Jalisco-born Carrillo was in a celebratory mood as he finished his routine. “This is for all of Mexico!” he shouted. “Dreams do come true!”

He later received congratulations from President Sheinbaum, who called him “ a great source of pride for Mexico.”

Carrillo struggled early with his triple axel (he had to use both hands to avoid hitting the ice, which, for scoring purposes, is considered a fall), but recovered his poise and retained his smile to finish strong.

“Of course, things could have gone better, they always can,” Carrillo told Olympics.com after his short program, when it was still unknown whether he would qualify for the final.

In the final competition, scheduled for Friday, Carrillo will try to improve on his  22nd-place finish in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The road to Milan Cortina

Carrillo is one of the 449 athletes from 90 National Olympic Committees who received a Solidarity Olympic Grant on their journey to the Milan Cortina Games. This support helped him cover key expenses in the process, such as training, equipment and travel. The program helps ensure that athletes, regardless of their background, have equal opportunities to reach the Olympic stage.

Carrillo also received support from his sponsors and a monthly stipend of 12,000 pesos (US $696) from Mexico’s National Sports Commission (Conade).

Originally from Guadalajara, Carrillo told Olympics.com that his journey to professional figure skating has not been easy — mainly because there’s no ice skating culture in Mexico. 

“In Mexico, most of the ice rinks are inside shopping malls, and training in a rink where there are certain types of distractions and situations, like skating with music all the time, makes the training a little more challenging,” he said, adding that the ice is of a “much lower quality” than at international competitions.  

Still, he made it to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where he was the first Mexican skater to qualify for an Olympic final.

With reports from Fox Deportes, El Financiero and Olympics.com

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum practicing a boxing pose

Sheinbaum’s latest ‘Boxing for Peace’ program enlists 5,000 fighters as paid youth mentors

MND Staff - 0
The initiative will pay participating boxers a monthly salary of 9,500 pesos (approximately US $550) in exchange for teaching boxing classes to children and young people for at least one hour per day.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 13DICIEMBRE2025.- A poco más de tres meses del partido programado entre la selección de México vs Portugal, los trabajos en la periferia del ahora llamado estadio Banorte, avanzan a marchas forzadas, para lograr terminar en tiempo y forma.

Could Estadio Azteca be stripped of its World Cup inauguration?

MND Staff - 0
A quarterly financial report submitted to the Mexico Stock Exchange last week by the stadium's ownership revealed that renovations are so far behind that FIFA could decide to relocate.
Alfonso Gutierrez

An overlooked history of Mexicans in the Super Bowl

Alan Chazaro - 1
Mexicans and Mexican Americans provide a big part of Super Bowl history, whether playing in the big game or performing as part of halftime festivities.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC