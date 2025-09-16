I entered the Oceanman in Cozumel with less than a month to train and here’s what happened

Being a curious cat, when someone told me of an ocean swimmers’ beach, I rambled over to check it out. Over the years, I must have walked past this place hundreds of times. But I thought it was a swim club you had to join.

But it’s not. It’s open to all, and free.

People of all ages, shapes and sizes for a supportive swim community. One group of ladies was delightful, all giggles as they looked up onto the dock where Victor, the local swim coach, was smiling down at them. Then they’d take off in a flurry of arms and legs, as people learning to swim often do.

So, after a little “you need to get your body moving” chat with myself, I decided to take up swimming. Why not? The ocean’s safe, calm and warm like an embrace here on Cozumel.

The next day, my smiling face was amongst those headed in for a morning swim.

It was glorious. Tropical fish in every color of the rainbow. A little spotted eel poking his nose in crevices looking for breakfast. The deep purple swaying sea fans were a delight. A couple of angelfish elegantly circled each other in a beautiful dance. While the most beautiful yellow stingrays’ splotchy camouflage fascinated me so much, I stopped swimming to float and admire it.

I was hooked.

Let’s join Oceanman!

Oceanman? “What’s that?” I asked when a lady mentioned it after my second swim. She explained that it’s like Ironman, but just the swimming part. No pesky running or cycling, which sounded great to me. As a big-breasted woman, running is not my friend. More of a boob rattling nemesis.

Rushing home, I Googled Oceanman to find out more. Delightedly discovering swims all around the world. Okay, you may think I’m crazy. But crazy in a good way, because I thought, “I’ll have a crack at that.”

Now, before you get too excited and think I’m amazing, or a mermaid, I’ll be honest. The big 10-kilometer and 5 km swims were closed for registration. Having long ago been filled. So I signed up for the only one open, the 1.5 km sprint. Which I think is a perfect beginner’s swim.

After all, I don’t know anyone who could go from nothing to swimming five or ten kilometers in less than a month. Reach for the stars, I say. But also be realistic.

Plus, the amazing swimmers at Playa Mantarrayas, our swimmer’s beach, were so supportive, I felt like I could do anything! A huge shout-out to Victor and everyone there, you’re wonderful! That’s why it’s the go-to place to train for Ironman, Oceanman, MayanMan and all other athletic events. Or, just swim for leisure.

Squeal, it’s race day!

My fitness had skyrocketed enough to be able to swim the entire distance in a few weeks. Being my first event, I was thankful to have a veteran by my side. My friend Robyn, who is 73 and still doing marathons, is my hero. She’s a fun-loving South African who’s pink fringe matches her dog’s pink-tipped tail!

Picking me up before dawn, we headed south to the event. I may turn out the be the turtle of the group, but I don’t care. After all, this wouldn’t be possible back home, where I used to live in Cairns. We’ve got stingers, sharks, crocodiles and sea snakes to deal with. But not here on Cozumel. The water is warm and safe, like a giant hug from the sea gods.

So there I was, standing in a sea of lime green swim caps. The countdown clock’s huge red numbers stood over the gateway into the ocean. Then the blaring of an air horn, and we were off.

Kicks to the face

The frenzy of arms and legs churning the water as women tried to get ahead was amazing. I’ll admit I could’ve done without the few kicks to the face, but that was expected. It all settled down once we got out past the first buoy.

Then I separated from the pack and was free to just glide along. It was freeing. Peacefully gliding through some of the most beautiful water in the world. And I should know, I’m ex-Navy and have sailed most of the seven seas. The water in the Riviera Maya is exquisite.

People in kayaks cheered us on and kept us on route until I crossed the finish line. Fully expecting to come in the last dregs of swimmers, I was delighted not to. Completing it in two-thirds of the allocated time was weirdly validating.

Zero to hero: Would I do it again?

Next year, I’d like to try the 5-kilometer swim. I think I’ll need that long to train for it. And I realise my goal was more of an excited zero-to-hero swim challenge. Which isn’t for everyone, no matter how terribly exciting I found it.

Lastly, I do want to say, living here opens up so many doors. As I said, the warmth and support of my local swimmers’ community was inspiring. They made me feel invincible. Like I could do anything. All smiles and warm encouragement, it is a testament to the beauty of the Mexican culture.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.