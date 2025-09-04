What’s on in the Riviera Maya in September

Ooh la la, did I just swoon? I think I did. Mérida’s got it going on this month, with the world’s top-selling salsa artist of all time, Marc Anthony’s concert taking center stage. But there’s more than just the swoon-worthy croonings of Marc Antony. There’s the bravest race obstacle course, sea turtle season, Mexico’s Independence Day, evening bike rides and much more (just like last month). Let’s not forget the feathered serpent running down the side of the pyramid during the Autumn Equinox, either, or competitors from all around the world running around Cozumel for Ironman.

Turtle season in Isla Mujeres

It may be slow season in Cancún, but that’s brilliant news for you. You won’t have to battle crowds to see hundreds of hawksbill, green and loggerhead sea turtles arrive on Isla Mujeres. It’s sea turtle season there as they are returning to their protected nesting beaches. Plus, eggs laid in July are ready to hatch now. So you might see babies! Jump on a ferry from Cancún (it’s only a 20-minute ride over to the island) and witness this wonderful natural occurrence.

Date: September



Location: Isla Mujeres

Cost: Free, or price dependent on the local guide

Lighting of Patriotic Lights

Watch Tulum come alive with lights on September 4th. It’s the city getting into the spirit of the upcoming Independence Day as it lights up with patriotic colors to mark the start of the celebrations.

Date: Sept. 4



Location: Tulum

Cost: Free

Powerful photo exhibit

The Palacio Cantón Museum in Mérida has a new exhibition for September: “Donde la ceniza hizo nido (Where Ash Made Its Nest).” It’s a powerful collection of photogravures exploring the relationship between loss and memory through visual language. The exhibit promises to transform remnants into visual memory, poetically evoking what burns away and what endures.

Date: September



Location: Palacio Cantón Museum, Meridá



Cost: 95 pesos

Nighttime bike tour

I’d love to do this, especially as the heat of the day cools off. On the first Saturday of each month, this nighttime bike ride has become a classic Mérida tradition! Enjoy a ride along Paseo de Montejo, creating a memorable evening with friends or family. The avenue is lined with restaurants and beautiful architecture. So, after your ride, why not wrap up the night with dinner to enjoy one of the charming restaurants?

Date: Sept. 6



Location: Paseo de Montejo, Meridá

Cost: Free, if you have a bike

Aktun Chen adventure

My favourite place in the Riviera Maya, this place is amazing. Being low season, Aktun Chen is offering good discounts on everything, including ziplining, underground river snorkeling, swimming in the cenote, and the best of all, the underground cave walk. I’ve done it, I loved it, and it’s one of the most amazing experiences of my life. Voted third on National Geographic’s “Top Underground Walks of the World.” Plus, there’s a zoo and wildlife area to explore.



Date: Any day in September

Location: Aktun Chen Eco Park, near Akumal.



Cost: 15% off individual activities, or 20% off packages

Independence Day on Isla Mujeres

Under the stars in the Mexican Caribbean is a beautiful place to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. Join the fun of street fairs, amazing food and traditional dance, and enjoy the island night for El Grito and the subsequent fireworks display. The Mexican Navy marches with pride and the island is decorated with the green, white and red colors of the Mexican Flag.

Date: Sept. 15-16

Location: Isla Mujeres town square

Cost: Free

Bravest Race obstacle course

This one is something I want to do, and it’s fun for the whole family. It features a 6-kilometer course with over 50 obstacles in Xplor’s The Bravest Race: The Origin. Go through jungle, caves and trails crafted to test your strength and endurance. They say it’s in four stages to represent the cardinal points and cycles of the universe, so I’m thinking it’s like “Survivor” meets “The Amazing Race.” Am I crazy, or does that sound like great fun?

Date: Sept. 21

Location: Xplor Park, 4 miles south of Playa del Carmen

Cost: 1,700 pesos

Ironman 70.3 Cozumel

2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Cozumel

Watch this video on YouTube

My favourite event of the year (along with the full Ironman in November). Come join me on my beautiful island to cheer on the Ironman. Cozumel is an Athlete’s Choice Award-winning destination for this half Ironman. Entrants come from all over the world to complete. Swim in the warm Caribbean waters, cycle past beautiful jungle and wild beaches, and run on flat, wide roads. You can see the event schedule here. And if you see me around, be sure to stop and say hola.

Date: Sept. 21

Location: Cozumel Island, Riviera Maya

Cost: Free for spectators, US $456.50 entry fee for competitors

Autumn equinox

I’ve visited Chichen Itza a few times and want to go again. Why? Because equinoxes and solstices are amazing cycles in the Mayan calendar. The fall equinox occurs when shorter days create a shadow phenomenon. The illusion of a serpent descending the Pyramid of Kukulkan. This astronomical spectacle symbolizes the feathered serpent god’s movement to the underworld. It’s an amazing reflection of the Maya’s advanced understanding of astronomy.

Date: Sept. 22

Location: Chichen Itzá

Cost: Adults 648 pesos, children (ages 3-12) 100 pesos

Marc Antony in Mérida

I’m a huge fan, and I can hear a million other women scream in delight and swoon at this news. Latino pop star Marc Antony, the top-selling salsa artist of all time, will be bringing the Yucatán to its knees with his romantic songs in September. A four-time Grammy Award, eight-time Latin Grammy Award, and twenty-nine-time Lo Nuestro Awards winner, he has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. So, be quick to grab your ticket. I have a feeling they’ll be going fast.



Date: Sept. 25

Location: Parque de Beisbol Kukulcán, Merida

Cost: Prices vary depending on seats

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.