10 boutique hotels for your next stay in Oaxaca city

The quaint city of Oaxaca is nestled in the Sierra Madre mountains, where two of Mesoamerica’s most prominent civilizations were born: the Zapotecs and the Mixtecs, whose modern descendants call themselves Ben Zaa and Ñuu Savi, respectively. These complex cultures managed to survive invasions by the Mexica (Aztec) and Spanish, and are very much alive today, influencing everything from art to architecture to the festivals for which Oaxaca is so well known.

Mexico is both colorful and lively, but Oaxaca is spectacularly so. The state is quirky, attracting national and international tourists to partake in festivals like the Guelaguetza, holidays like Day of the Dead and contests like the Night of the Radishes. The designated Unesco World Heritage site encompasses more than the ruins of Monte Albán or spicy tlayudas. Oaxaca is, simply put, a work of art, literally: 12 percent of the state’s population are registered artisans.

In such a culturally rich city, your hotel choice can enhance your stay. The challenge isn’t finding a charming hotel: it’s choosing from so many options. We’ve narrowed them down to ten of Oaxaca City’s best boutiques, and while this isn’t exhaustive, it’s a good place to start your journey.

Hotel con Corazón Oaxaca

Size: 17 rooms

Style: Artsy, eclectic, social

Average nightly price: US $120–$180, breakfast included

After Hotel con Corazón’s initial location in Nicaragua proved successful, the brand opened in Oaxaca in 2018. Known as a social impact hotel, the group invests 75% of its profits in local education programs for marginalized youth. Grab a glass of wine from the honor bar to sip on one of the property’s various patios after an Oaxacan cooking class. Tours are available in and around Oaxaca City, each designed to respect local culture and traditions, as well as support environmental conservation.

NaNa Vida Hotel Oaxaca

Size: 14 rooms

Style: Colorful, unique, service-oriented

Average nightly price: US $140–$190, breakfast included

“Nana vida” is a local expression of joy and welcome, reflecting the hotel’s approach. Once a guest house for a Catholic church, the boutique is adorned with works by Oaxacan artists and artisans, with many pieces available for purchase. There is an onsite cantina and spa, and cooking classes can be arranged. Guests receive complimentary soap made with vegan ingredients.

Grana B&B

Size: 14 rooms

Style: Clean, bright, intimate

Average nightly price: US $140–$200, breakfast included

Grana B&B is set in Casa Navarra, an 18th-century building meticulously renovated to preserve its original structure while incorporating contemporary Mexican design. “Grana” is the name for the cochineal insect, historically used to produce a deep red dye important in Oaxaca. Rooms are flooded with natural light and centered around a lush courtyard, and the rooftop terrace features views of the Church of Santo Domingo.

Hotel Boutique Parador San Miguel

Size: 23 rooms

Style: Traditional, quirky, central

Average nightly price: US $160–$220, breakfast available

Walk into the central courtyard of this colonial-style building and you’ll immediately know you’re in Oaxaca. The hotel is a colorful tapestry of folk art, hand-loomed textiles, and wrought-iron details, punctuated by the aroma of local cuisine and chirping parakeets. A member of the Tesoros de México collection of authentic hotels, the Parador’s location near the Zócalo makes this classic hotel a fan favorite.

Boulenc Pan & Posada

Size: 7 rooms

Style: Friendly, chic, culinary

Average nightly price: US $170–$220, breakfast included

What started as an artisanal bakery has expanded into one of Oaxaca’s most well-known boutique hotels. Perhaps the draw is the freshly-made breads and spreads available throughout the day, accompanied by stylish rooms decorated with antique furnishings and contemporary flair. The rooftop terrace is a standout, showcasing views of Oaxaca’s distinctive domes and mountain backdrop.

Hotel Boutique Casa Catrina

Size: 6 rooms

Style: Rustic, creative, intimate

Average nightly price: US $190–$250, breakfast included

Casa Catrina is a renovated colonial family home created by Oaxacan artist Rolando Rojas. Each room is decorated with original artwork that showcases a unique theme and color palette. More “immersive experience” than typical hotel stay, the property has its own temazcal and offers Mixteco-Zapoteco massage services. The standout feature is breakfast, where cooks prepare traditional dishes, such as tamales de mole, in the central courtyard.

Boutique Hotel Casa Cid de León

Size: 8 rooms

Style: Historic, tranquil, luxurious

Average nightly price: US $200–$300, breakfast included

Boutique Hotel Casa Cid de León is an elegant, all-suite retreat set within a historic mansion in Oaxaca’s Historic Center. Each of its eight suites is filled with period furnishings, stucco angels and local artwork creating a refined, intimate atmosphere. The former private colonial residence evokes a sense of nostalgia you can contemplate from its sunny rooftop terrace.

Casa Naila

Size: 10 rooms

Style: Sleek, luxurious, artisanal

Average nightly price: US $250–$350, breakfast not included

The wooden door that protects Casa Naila is so massive you might walk right past. Don’t! The interior of this restored 18th-century home is luxurious, starting with its preserved central courtyard featuring green stone columns. Throughout, you’ll find details unique to Oaxaca — black clay pottery, handwoven rugs, original artwork — while rooms include modern amenities like smart technology and L’Occitane products.

Escondido Oaxaca

Size: 12 rooms

Style: Contemporary, stylish, trendy

Average nightly price: US $320–$480, breakfast included

Designed by Alberto Kalach, Grupo Habita’s Escondido Oaxaca is striking, contemporary and distinctly Oaxacan. The hotel is situated steps from Plaza de la Danza, which boasts one of the most spectacular views in the city. Like all Habita hotels, the rooftop pool and stylish social spaces are the main attractions, and the restaurant is known for its seasonal, inventive menu.

Hotel Casa Carmen Morelos

Size: 4 rooms

Style: Artistic, elegant, nurturing

Average nightly price: US $350–$550, breakfast included

Casa Carmen Morelos isn’t a hotel in the traditional sense; it’s an experience. Intimate and personalized, staying here feels like staying at a wealthy artist’s private retreat, only the artist is your best friend and intent on pampering you. Every corner of the space is thoughtfully designed, yet the most touching detail is its namesake. The owner, Oaxacan artist Amador Montes, named the hotel after his mother.

