36 hours in Cuernavaca: How to make the most of your next getaway

Amidst the chaotic center of Mexico, there’s a hidden oasis that welcomes everyone willing to rest for a few days … or years. The trees that give name to the city (Cuernavaca comes from the Náhuatl Cuauhnahuac, meaning “among trees”) are the perfect scenery for a break from the rush of Mexico’s overwhelming metropolis.

Escaping the city for a weekend can be the perfect excuse for a trip with friends or a romantic getaway with your partner. Just an hour and a half from Mexico City, Cuernavaca offers the perfect setting to leave behind — if only for a while — the traffic and rush, and reconnect with art and nature.

A getaway to Cuernavaca is not for everyone. You need to slow down, give the birds of the area a chance to be heard and let your skin tan in the (almost) permanent sun that this part of Mexico offers. And, when you are done unwinding, you can let yourself discover the cherry-picked collection of art its inhabitants have brought and created. Here’s how to make the most of your next visit to the “City of Eternal Spring.”

Day One

8 a.m. – Villa Vivaldi

If you leave early, start your morning at one of Cuernavaca’s most beloved restaurants: Villa Vivaldi. The place welcomes you with a charming local atmosphere — you’ll be surrounded by lush greenery on its open terrace while enjoying authentic Mexican breakfast dishes. Even if you’re not into sweet breakfasts, don’t skip their pastries. They’re the house specialty.



Where? Pericón 102, Miraval.

10 a.m. – Parque Estatal Urbano Barranca de Chapultepec

To truly disconnect from everyday stress, there’s nothing like immersing yourself in nature. Visiting the Barranca de Chapultepec Urban State Park is the perfect plan to take the word “getaway” seriously.



Where? Bjd. de Chapultepec 27, Chapultepec.

2 p.m. – La Panga

Let’s be honest: great seafood is a hit anywhere. If you love the flavors of the sea, head to La Panga after a morning of exploration. Their shrimp broth and grilled octopus are exactly what you need to refuel after a long walk.

Where? Avenida Río Mayo 1, Altavista.

4 p.m. – La Tallera

To add a cultural touch to your day, visit La Tallera — the art space designed by famed muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros. This contemporary art museum was originally his personal workshop and now exhibits painting, sculpture and audiovisual art. When Siqueiros began its construction, he called it “a mother that gives birth to art,” which is why its name is in the feminine form.

Where? Venus 52, Jardines de Cuernavaca.

7 p.m. – La Verdad Sospechosa

Ending the day with a drink in hand is a must. Your last stop: La Verdad Sospechosa, a cozy speakeasy in downtown Cuernavaca. Their signature cocktails are exceptional, and their food menu perfectly complements them.



Where? Juan Ruiz de Alarcón 13 PB, Cuernavaca Centro.

The next day

10 a.m. – Mercado Central

To truly get to know a place, you have to taste it — and there’s no better place to do that than the local market. Here you’ll find colorful fruit stands and the best traditional breakfasts in town. From tacos acorazados to pancita, having breakfast at Mercado Central is an absolute must when visiting Cuernavaca.



Where? Adolfo López Mateos 1319, Cuernavaca Centro.

Noon – Museo Morelense de Arte Contemporáneo (MMAC) Juan Soriano

The Juan Soriano Museum of Contemporary Art has a garden you’ll never forget — because it’s filled with sculptures. Between its art-filled galleries and peaceful library, this museum ensures you’ll want to return to Cuernavaca just to experience it again.



Where? Dr. A. Nápoles Gandara, Amatitlán.

2 p.m. – Museo Robert Brady

Like any true collector, Robert Brady was a lover of art in all its forms. Throughout his life, he traveled the world collecting pieces until he fell in love with Cuernavaca in the 1960s and bought Casa de la Torre, now the Robert Brady Museum, which preserves his full collection. Inside, you’ll find pre-Hispanic, Asian and African artifacts — and if you love modern art, you’ll be thrilled to see works by Frida Kahlo and Rufino Tamayo.

Where? Nezahualcóyotl 4, Cuernavaca Centro.

4 p.m. – Bule Restaurante

This restaurant’s concept revolves around clay. Large clay jars greet you at the entrance, and all dishes are served in handmade clay plates. Their traditional Mexican cuisine is the perfect way to wrap up your trip through Morelos, though the flavors will definitely make you want to come back.

Where? Matamoros 603, Cuernavaca Centro.

6 p.m. – Heladería Mil 800

You can’t say goodbye to Cuernavaca without trying the ice cream at Mil 800. Located on a terrace near the Cathedral, this local favorite changes its flavors seasonally — and every single one is unforgettable. You can also order your ice cream as a milkshake or a decadent affogato.



Where? Comonfort 2, Cuernavaca Centro.

Lydia Leija is a linguist, journalist, and visual storyteller. She has directed three feature films, and her audiovisual work has been featured in national and international media. She’s been part of National Geographic, Muy Interesante, and Cosmopolitan.