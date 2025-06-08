8 ‘secret’ beaches to find along the Bay of Banderas

Back in my 20s, I made Puerto Vallarta beach-hopping my full-time job. There likely isn’t a corner of Playa Los Muertos, Playa Camarones, or Playa Gaviotas that I have not combed. They are the big hitters, after all — the beaches people think of when they think of Puerto Vallarta. They’ve got the beach clubs, the Jet Skis, the resorts and the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s coastal scene.

While I’ve logged many a sunny afternoon sipping something frosty at El Solar or staking out my towel in front of Mantamar, let me be honest: Sometimes you want a beach that doesn’t come with convenience.

That’s where “secret” beaches of Bahía de Banderas come in.

Scattered along the southern curve of the bay and tucked into pockets of jungle, rock and golden sand, these spots are where I go to find a little peace, overwhelming beauty and maybe a grilled shrimp skewer or two.

They’re not hard to get to, but they do require just enough effort to keep the crowds away.

1. Playa Colomitos

One of Puerto Vallarta’s best hikes is the one that winds from Boca de Tomatlán to Playa Las Ánimas. Playa Colomitos is the beach break you are begging for about halfway through the hike.

Forty minutes in, the trail spills down to a small pocket of golden sand, backed by a thick jungle forest and a gorgeous slice of turquoise-colored water that gently laps ashore. It’s one of the smallest and loveliest beaches in Jalisco. Don’t expect any vendors. No chairs or facilities either. Bring everything you need and leave no trace.

Or take the five-minute panga boat from Boca. No judgment. I’ve done both.

2. Playa El Caballo

Playa Caballo (Caballo Beach) Las Ánimas, Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, México

Just around the bend from Las Ánimas lies Playa El Caballo, a once-deserted stretch of sand that now plays host to the Ánima Beach Club. Think boho daybeds, pricey cocktails and that bamboo-and-beige Tulum aesthetic. But don’t worry. Even with the new amenities, the beach still feels off the radar.

You can hike here as part of the Boca-to-Las Ánimas coastal trail or arrive via boat to Las Ánimas and walk over. If you want a VIP experience, you can book a private boat charter to the beach club via Jet’s Private Boat Tours.

3. Playa Esmeralda

Just south of Mismaloya, this petite patch of golden sand and jade-green water flies under the radar, partly because it’s a little tricky to access.

You’ll need to drive or catch a southbound bus (hop on at Basilio Badillo and Constituyentes in the Zona Romántica) and exit near Condominios Playa Gemelas. From there, it’s a short hike down a rocky path that follows a shallow stream — slippery during rainy season, so tread carefully.

What awaits at the bottom is a peaceful, shady beach flanked by jungle and rock, without a beach club or vendor in sight. Bring your own snacks and umbrella. The pelican statue perched on the breakwater means you’ve found the spot.

4. Yelapa

Accessible only by boat, Yelapa is a fishing village cradled between jungle-covered peaks and the Pacific, about 45 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta by water taxi. You can catch a panga boat from Los Muertos Pier or Boca de Tomatlán.

The beach here is a wide, golden crescent lined with palapa-topped restaurants serving grilled fish and micheladas. The water is calm and swimmable, and there is a short hike that leads to a 150-foot waterfall.

5. Quimixto

About 20 minutes south of Boca by boat (you’ll pass Las Ánimas and El Caballo on the way), Quimixto is a quiet, amber-sand beach lined with palm trees and fishing boats.

Along the southern curve of the Bay of Banderas, the village is a 20-minute water taxi ride from Boca de Tomatlán. Once ashore, Quimixto greets you with honey-hued sand, gentle surf and an unplugged vibe. There are no cars here, just cobblestone paths and sandy streets. The beach is perfect for swimming and snorkeling, and if you’re lucky, you might catch a wave during the fall and spring seasons.

6. Playa Palmares

If you’re short on time but still want a local’s beach experience, Playa Palmares is for you. Just 10 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta by car or bus, this beach is hiding in plain sight. It’s right off the highway, with a small parking lot and public access stairs. Just look for the Canto Palmares restaurant.

Despite its proximity, Palmares rarely gets crowded. It’s long, narrow and perfect for swimming. Locals bring umbrellas and picnic coolers, so follow their lead. Bring your own shade, and settle in for a quiet day that feels miles from the city, even though you’re practically still in it.

7. Playa Las Gemelas

Just south of Palmares, Playa Las Gemelas (the “twin beaches”) is a stunner. One side is easier to reach, via steep public stairs next to Condominios Girasol Sur, while the other requires a scramble over rocks. Both beaches offer soft white sand, clear turquoise water and surprisingly few people, especially on weekdays.

The water here is calm, warm and shallow. There’s no shade, so bring an umbrella. And if you make it to the more remote side, congratulations: You’ve just claimed a slice of paradise few others are willing to earn.

8. Playa Majahuitas

Last but not least is Majahuitas, a secluded beach cove with serious duality. On weekdays, it’s a mellow hangout with snorkeling, paddleboarding and a scattering of hammocks. But come the weekend, Majahuitas Beach Club turns up the volume. Think D.J. sets, barefoot dancing and chilled cocktails under the jungle canopy.

Take a panga from Boca or book a day trip from the Puerto Vallarta Cruise Port. The ride alone is worth it. Surrounded by Sierra Madre jungle, underwater caves and black coral reefs, Majahuitas is a “choose your own adventure” experience.