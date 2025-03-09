Which Puerto Vallarta beach town is right for you?

Puerto Vallarta’s coastline twists and turns through hidden coves, golden beaches, and secluded inlets, revealing some of Mexico’s best small beach towns. Stretching from the chic resorts of Riviera Nayarit down through the unspoiled nature of the Costalegre, these coastal pockets cater to every kind of traveler.

Maybe you’re a surfer searching for the perfect break, a solitude seeker craving a peaceful retreat, or someone who simply wants to sip a margarita at a palapa-topped beach bar. No matter your travel style, there’s a beach town calling your name. The only question is: which one feels like home to you?

Best for: The Boho Scenester with Money to Burn

This colorful, high-energy surf town is where sun-kissed nomads and weekend warriors converge for waves, boutique shopping, and a lively bar scene that spills into the streets. Catch some waves, fuel up on fish tacos from Mary’s or a pricier plate at Tukari, and when the sun sets, follow the sound of live music for a spontaneous night out. The pocket-sized Atico Bar Cafe is a personal favorite.

Best For: The Soul-Searching Yogi

Sayulita’s chiller, artier sibling, San Pancho, is where you go to swap out the party scene for early-morning sun salutations and organic smoothie bowls. It’s still got the magic of the Pacific, just with fewer crowds and more community. The waves here are strong, perfect for seasoned surfers, but if your idea of a good time involves a beach blanket and a good book, this is your spot. Don’t leave without checking out the town’s creative hub, EntreAmigos.

Best For: The Champagne Crowd

Punta Mita isn’t just a destination; it’s a lifestyle that includes private beach clubs, designer kaftans, and golf carts zipping between ultra-luxe resorts. Home to the Four Seasons, St. Regis, and some of the best surf breaks in the region, this gated paradise is perfect for those who like their adventure with some five-star amenities. Pro tip: Book a boat tour to Islas Marietas for a peek at the famed Hidden Beach, a cave-like cove enclosed within a rocky island. There are a few tour operators to choose from, but I like Ecotours Vallarta for their sustainable approach and small groups.

Best For: The Easygoing Beachcomber

Not in the mood for exclusivity but also not looking to rough it? Bucerías is exactly what you’re dreaming up. This laid-back town offers long, sandy stretches perfect for sunset strolls, low-key seafood spots serving fresh ceviche (Karen’s Place is a must), and a local artisan market that’s worth carving out an afternoon for. The vibe is relaxed, friendly, and delightfully unpretentious.

Best For: The Disconnected

Yelapa is what happens when you trade roads for boat rides and cell service for beach bliss. Only accessible by water, this tucked-away fishing village feels delightfully of-the-grid, making it ideal for those who want to swap connectivity for waterfall hikes and beach naps. If you see a woman selling homemade pies on the sand, don’t ask questions — just buy one. The coconut pie is life-changing, by the way.

Best For: The Crowd-Dodgers

If your idea of a beach escape involves zero hassle, no trendy bars, and more pelicans than people, Punta Pérula is your secret haven. Think glassy waters perfect for paddle boarding, wild coastlines, and an unshakable sense of off-the-grid. Its small-but-loyal following keeps the community buzzing with weekly gatherings, cook-outs, and live music, but you have to be one of the ones in the know to have any sort of finger on the pulse of the social scene.

Careyes

Best For: The High-Design, Low-Key Jetsetter

Careyes is what happens when a group of artists, visionaries, and the Pacific coastline collaborate on something truly spectacular. A magnet for the stylish and the discreet, this exclusive enclave is all about bold architecture, private beaches, and an equal appreciation for both the finer things and unspoiled natural beauty. If you’re in the mood for polo matches, avant-garde art, and breathtaking hillside villas, welcome home.

La Manzanilla

Best For: The Barefoot Eco Explorer

La Manzanilla is where nature lovers and low-key adventurers find their groove. The mangrove estuary is teeming with crocodiles, the bay is calm and swimmable, and the vibe is eco-conscious, laid back, and unpretentious. It’s a place where you can kayak at sunrise, sip a mezcal at sunset (Pata Salada is the spot), and let the day unfold at an unhurried pace.

Best For: The Old School Mexico Enthusiast

Think of Puerto Vallarta and then dial the clock back 25 years. Barra de Navidad and Melaque (side-by-side towns on the same bay) serve up classic Mexican beach town with a thriving social scene but zero high-rises or all-inclusive resorts. Barra’s lagoon and fishing culture make it a fun spot to explore by boat, while Melaque’s long sandy beach is perfect for long-term travelers looking to settle in for a while. Come for the relaxed energy, and stay for the simplicity of a convenient beach life that is well-lived.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com