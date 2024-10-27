A guide to the best markets in the Bay of Banderas

The Bay of Banderas, with its stunning coastline and vibrant towns spanning Jalisco and Nayarit, offers more than just sandy beaches and those fiery sunsets we all know and love. For those of us who love to explore local culture through food, crafts and unique finds, the bustling markets scattered around this bay are treasure troves just waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re after fresh produce, one-of-a-kind souvenirs, or just a laid-back weekend wander, the markets of the Bay of Banderas have got you covered. Let’s take a stroll through some of the best.

Olas Altas Farmers Market

Right in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romántica is the famous Olas Altas Farmers Market. This vibrant market buzzes with energy, offering everything from farm-fresh vegetables and tropical fruits to gourmet chocolates and homemade salsas. A hub for organic and artisan products, Olas Altas feels like a culinary journey through Mexico.

Grab a freshly squeezed juice and check out the live music performances while you shop. Make sure to sample some locally made cheeses or pick up handmade pottery, which makes for a perfect souvenir. If you’re a fan of slow-cooked meats, don’t leave without trying the carnitas, which are tender, flavorful and absolutely worth the trip. The Olas Altas Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saturday Market

While the majority of expats and tourists are down at Olas Altas, it’s the locals and those-in-the-know who visit the Saturday Market located in Puerto Vallarta’s Barrio Santa Maria. The cobblestone streets in front of and behind the CFE service center become a maze of pop-up tents and food trucks.

Here you’ll find everything from second-hand clothing to electronics, al pastor tacos and aguas frescas. It’s a great spot for people watching and haggling for great finds. Whether you need a pair of pants or a pair of pliers, you’re going to find it at the Saturday Market.

Three Hens and a Rooster

Get ready to discover one of Puerto Vallarta’s hidden gems: the Three Hens and a Rooster Market. Held every Saturday, starting November 9, this quirky, fun-filled market is a must-visit for anyone who loves unique finds and a lively atmosphere. From handcrafted jewelry to homemade jams and baked goods, every stall bursts with creativity and local flavor. Whether you’re hunting for one-of-a-kind souvenirs, fresh produce or simply want to chat with the friendly vendors, this market offers a little something for everyone. It’s held on the eastern end of Isla Cuale.

Isla Cuale Market

Located on a skinny island in the center of Puerto Vallarta’s Río Cuale, the Isla Cuale Market is the place to go for handicrafts. Surrounded by jungle foliage and the gurgling river, the market feels like an oasis in the city. The best part? The prices are more reasonable than you think and haggling is always an option, so it’s easy to walk away with an armful of goods without breaking the bank.

You’ll find hand-painted Talavera pottery, intricate beadwork and colorful sarapes. You’re also not far from street food stalls and lovely sit-down restaurants. Pro tip: Try to visit on a weekday to avoid the weekend crowds. Fuel up afterwards with a burrito at Burning Burrito or a refreshing drink at Bar La Playa.

La Cruz Market

Located just north of Puerto Vallarta, the La Cruz Market in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle is a waterfront gem. Open on Sundays, this market brings together locals and visitors for a morning of artisanal shopping with a backdrop of the stunning marina. Expect fresh seafood, homemade baked goods and locally grown produce alongside handmade crafts, jewelry and art.

What sets the La Cruz Market apart is the sheer variety of products available and its picturesque setting. You can grab breakfast at one of the food stalls, pick up a fresh catch for dinner and browse beautiful artisanal products, all while enjoying a scenic ocean view.

Sayulita Farmers Market (Mercado del Pueblo)

The bohemian surf town of Sayulita is famous for its laid-back vibe, and the Sayulita Farmers Market — also known as Mercado del Pueblo — reflects just that. Open every Friday, this market sells a mix of organic produce, artisanal goods and eco-friendly products. You’ll find an array of natural skincare items, handmade clothing and delicious baked goods.

Sayulita’s market focuses on sustainability, so if you’re looking for eco-conscious products or simply want to soak up the town’s boho-chic atmosphere, this is the place to be. Make sure to pick up some locally made honey or chocolate — both are crowd favorites.

Mercado Artesanal San Pancho

The easygoing village of San Francisco, known locally as San Pancho, is home to another delightful market that’s perfect for a relaxing Saturday morning. Mercado San Pancho showcases local artists and vendors, offering handmade jewelry, organic food, natural skincare products and more. If you’re after unique art or beach-inspired home decor, you’re bound to find something special here.

One of the best things about Mercado San Pancho is the community spirit. Many of the vendors are local artisans who are passionate about their crafts. Stop by for some fresh tamales or kombucha, chat with the artists and enjoy live music as you browse.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.