A perfect day in Cabo San Lucas: A guide for the quintessential 24-hour visit

Cabo San Lucas has long been the most popular tourist destination in Los Cabos. However, several other destinations of note are also found in Los Cabos or the neighboring La Paz municipality, including the other cape city, San José del Cabo, the East Cape, Todos Santos and La Paz. Thus, many planning a vacation to the area will stay somewhere other than CSL.

Still, no one should pass up a chance to visit Cabo San Lucas, even if it’s only for a single day. That’s particularly true for those who have yet to see and experience the charms of the Land’s End city. While it doesn’t have the vibrant art scene of San José del Cabo or the rich cultural life of La Paz, Cabo San Lucas, home to mile marker zero of the peninsular highway, is ground zero for outdoor adventures, particularly of the water-based variety, and offers the best beach scene and nightlife in the region.

With that in mind, here are some itinerary suggestions for a one-day trip to CSL.

Breakfast: Solomon’s Landing

Start with a good breakfast. You’ll need the energy for your morning adventures. Solomon’s Landing commands a prime spot overlooking the Cabo San Lucas Marina. It also offers reliable fare, from seafood specialties to morning fare like eggs Benedict and waffles loaded with delicious toppings.

Morning: El Arco, Lover’s Beach, Cabo San Lucas Marina

Cabo San Lucas was built on big-game fishing and still hosts the world’s richest tournament, Bisbee’s Black and Blue. So, full- or half-day fishing trips are certainly one of the best activity options for first-time or return visitors. However, the most important geographic feature is the half-mile Land’s End headland, which features Lover’s Beach and granite monuments such as the naturally formed arch known locally as El Arco.

One of my favorite ways to experience Land’s End is via High Tide Los Cabos’ kayak paddling tour to The Arch, not only because paddling offers plenty of time to appreciate all the unique features of Land’s End, from small beaches to evocatively shaped rocks. But also because it provides an equally gorgeous view of Cabo San Lucas Bay and its shoreline. It’s thus a memorable introduction to the local land and seascape.

After paddling to the arch, there’ll be time for snorkeling near Pelican Rock or exploring Lover’s Beach and the adjacent Divorce Beach, which faces the Pacific Ocean. If this sounds like a lot of swimming and paddling, don’t worry: the rest of the day is much more relaxing.

Once the tour is finished, you’ll have about an hour before lunch, giving you time to walk along the boardwalk that rims the marina. This stretch includes plenty of shops and two actual shopping centers — the Puerto Paraíso and Luxury Avenue malls — so if you’re interested in souvenir shopping, this is a good time to do it. Walking the length of the marina boardwalk takes nearly 30 minutes, so if you get tired, just hail a water taxi to take you over to Médano Beach.

Afternoon: Playa El Médano

The two-mile stretch of golden sand that is Playa El Medano is the center of the social scene in the city. It’s an activity locus for everything from parasailing to jet skis, and like the marina, it’s also home to some of Cabo San Lucas’ most iconic restaurants and bars. Mango Deck and The Office on the Beach are the two most famous. I recommend The Office for lunch. Don’t forget to try dishes featuring local seafood; it’s a specialty hereabouts.

So, too, are pampering spa treatments. Walk down the beach from The Office to The Sand Bar and enjoy a one-hour, four-hand massage. It’s guaranteed to cure any lingering soreness from your kayak paddle. Afterward, you can work on your tan, go beach walking or order a cubeta of ice-cold beer. Actually, hold up on the last one: you’ll want to wait for the cocktail hour.

Cocktail Hour: Rooftop 360 at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

One of the best new resorts on the beach, Corazón Cabo, is best known to locals for its rooftop bar, Rooftop 360, which features spectacular wraparound views of the city and bay. It’s the perfect place, in other words, to watch the sunset over Land’s End and enjoy a pre-prandial cocktail before your dinner reservation.

If you decide to stay in CSL for the night, Corazón is also an excellent accommodation option— right on the beach and an easy walk to the marina or downtown shopping and dining. It’s dog-friendly, but don’t show up with a Great Dane: there’s a 25-pound weight limit for furry friends.

Dinner: Los Tres Gallos

Los Tres Gallos is a local institution and has been seemingly from the moment it opened in 2010. Named for three movie idols from Mexico’s golden age of cinema — Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís were collectively known as Los Tres Gallos, or Three Roosters — it and nearby Maria Corona are the go-to spots for traditional Mexican cuisine.

Owner Michel Zermeño, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Fabiola Sánchez, used to bring his mother into the kitchen periodically to ensure the dishes were made with the requisite love. Everything here, including the furnishings, is handmade, and the food and atmosphere are superb. When I used to make “best of” lists for the USA Today travel site 10 Best, I invariably rated Los Tres Gallos as the best restaurant in Los Cabos.

I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. Michelin Guide recommends it, too.

Nightlife: Cabo Wabo Cantina

You may be tired by this point, but catch a second wind. The one thing Cabo San Lucas has that no other regional destination does is a vibrant nightlife scene. The two landmark spots are El Squid Roe and Cabo Wabo Cantina, which opened within a year of each other in 1989 and 1990, respectively. Both are worth a visit, but if you’re a first-timer, go to Cabo Wabo. Founded by Sammy Hagar and his then Van Halen bandmates, it’s got plenty to recommend, from live music to one of the best local margaritas.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.



