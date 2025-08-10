An insider’s guide to San Blas, Nayarit

Tucked along the northern coast of Nayarit, about 90 miles north of Nuevo Nayarit and just an hour from the newly expanded Riviera Nayarit International Airport in Tepic, San Blas is still somewhat of a secret to travelers along Mexico’s Pacific coast. This sleepy port town hasn’t bowed to resort sprawl or mass tourism. Instead, it thrives in its wilderness.

Nature runs the show here. Picture four miles of raw, undeveloped beach that stretches along the coastline. Crocodiles cruise through mangrove-lined estuaries. More than 300 migratory bird species paint the skies. Surfers paddle out to the legendary breaks at Playa Las Islitas. For travelers seeking something off the radar, San Blas delivers.

Things to do in San Blas

Start with the beach. El Borrego is the main draw, a two-mile sweep of golden sand and gentle waves that backs right up to the town. Head down the coast to Playa Las Islitas, one of Mexico’s most beloved surf spots. The vibe here is chill, the water warm, and the beachfront palapas serving up fresh-caught fish are perfect.

If you’re up for an adventure, take a boat through the La Tovara National Park, just a little more than a mile from town. You’ll float through winding canals beneath thick mangrove tunnels, spotting herons, turtles, iguanas, and perhaps a crocodile or two. The ride ends at a crystal-clear spring where you can swim safely behind netted enclosures. Further down the San Cristobal River, visit the local crocodile sanctuary, where conservation efforts are in full swing. Cocodrilario Kiekari is a riverfront crocodile nursery that helps to raise baby crocodiles and return them to the wild as part of a repopulation program. You can tour the sanctuary, where you may also spot jaguars, lynxes, and migratory birds.

Another must is the boat ride to Isla del Rey, a quiet island paradise perfect for snorkeling and picnicking. And don’t miss Piedra Blanca, a sacred rock formation offshore that honors Nuestra Señora del Rosario, the town’s patron saint of sailors. Every October 7, residents make a ceremonial journey to pay homage, and the site holds cultural significance for the indigenous Wixárika (Huichol) people.

San Blas is also a historical heavyweight. Founded as a strategic port in the 18th century by the Spanish Crown, San Blas became the launch point for expeditions to what is now California. From here, Gaspar de Portolá and Junípero Serra departed to establish the missions that would become San Diego and Monterey.

Walk up the hill to the Fort of La Contaduria, built in 1770 to guard against pirates. Its panoramic views stretch over the coastline and the mangroves. Down by the pier, the Casa de la Cultura now stands in what was once the customs house that managed trade from across the Pacific.

And of course, for fans of Mexican pop culture, don’t forget to visit the San Blas Pier, immortalized in the Maná song “En el Muelle de San Blas,” inspired by a local woman who waited there for her lost love for decades.

Where to eat

For a quiet town, San Blas has a surprisingly robust culinary scene, especially for seafood lovers.

Restaurante Playa Bonita (right on El Borrego) is perfect for post-beach ceviche, aguachile, or pescado zarandeado. The views of the Pacific while you sip a cold beer are hard to beat.

Caballito de Mar , also on Playa Borrego, is another solid pick for seafood. They specialize in fresh fish caught by local expeditions and served in mouthwatering, no-fuss preparations.

For something with a touch of local expat flair, head to The San Blas Social Club , run by the ever-hospitable Sandra, who also operates a dog rescue and taxi service. The vibe is easygoing, the food consistently good, and the company often colorful.

Wala Wala Restaurante is a crowd favorite for its friendly service and standout coconut shrimp with mango sauce. Owned by Pedro and his sisters, this welcoming spot is a favorite among foreign residents and locals alike.

Ofros Restaurant & Bar rounds out the list with excellent service, delicious seafood staples like monkfish and laing, and a calm, unpretentious vibe.

Where to stay

Don’t expect big resorts or all-inclusive behemoths in San Blas. What you will find are charming hacienda-style hotels with character, personal touches, and an emphasis on locally owned.

Hotel Garza Canela is a longtime favorite, known for its gracious service, cozy rooms, and beautiful gardens. Their on-site restaurant, El Delfín, is a local favorite.

Hacienda Flamingos is another top spot, with gorgeous colonial architecture, bright colors, and a rooftop terrace ideal for sunset watching.

San Blas may not be on everyone’s travel radar, but that’s the point. It’s the kind of place where you watch birds instead of your phone, eat what was swimming that morning, and walk streets layered with history. It’s a port town, a pilgrimage site, a surf haven, and a sanctuary for species (and maybe for you, too).

