Which Punta Mita beach club is right for you? A guide to Riviera Nayarit’s seaside sanctuaries

I’ve spent years hopping around beach clubs across Mexico — from the barefoot boho vibes of the Pacific Coast to swanky, sun-bleached beaches on the Riviera Maya. And while Nayarit’s Punta Mita, the gated community along the northern coast of the Bay of Banderas, may be a bit rich for my blood, I can’t deny that its beach clubs are absolutely top-tier.

For the sophisticated traveler who wants to let their hair down (or just sip something chilled under a palapa), Punta Mita delivers. These clubs aren’t just places to lounge — they’re experiences. But which one matches your personal vibe?

Here’s your insider’s guide to Punta Mita’s five beach clubs — and how to know which one is right for you.

Kupuri Beach Club

Best for: active families and oceanfront luxury

Kupuri Beach Club is all about elevating the family-friendly beach day. Overlooking the white sand of Litibu Bay, this is where Punta Mita families gather — whether for lazy palapa lunches or action-packed water adventures. Reserved for Club Premier Members and their guests or renters, Kupuri is both polished and playful.

It’s got everything: a shallow wading pool and Coritas Kids’ Club for little ones, an air-conditioned teen clubhouse with video games and activities and the Navi Spa for those who want to book in for a massage after beach time.

Ocean lovers will find their bliss with paddleboarding, sailing, and snorkeling. But I love Kupuri Beach Club for its dreamy white sand beach and gorgeous views. It’s also home to Hector’s Kitchen, one of the most celebrated restaurants along the Riviera Nayarit. If you’re up for a splurge, book a dinner reservation here. For something a little more casual, the Kupuri Restaurant hits the spot.

Pacifico Beach Club

Best for: traditionalists and sunset devotees

If Kupuri is the energetic younger sibling, Pacifico is the elegant elder. This was the original beach club in Punta Mita, and it still holds a special place in the hearts of longtime residents. Overlooking the iconic Tail of the Whale ocean hole of the Pacifico golf course, and the blue Pacific, it has a nostalgic, classic feel — and unbeatable sunsets.

There are two pools (one adults-only, one for families), towel and beach-chair service, a full-service restaurant and bar, plus a kids’ playground tucked into a shady garden. The onsite spa offers massages, facials and mani-pedis. It’s polished without being fussy, and if you stay late enough, the ambiance transitions from beachside lunch to mood-lit dinner.

Dinner here is a must — especially the catch of the day served over coconut rice and the tuna tostadas. Pair that with a glass (or many) of Whispering Angel, which seems to be the resident rosé brand of all the beach clubs in Punta Mita.

Sufi Ocean Club

Best for: design-minded foodies

Sufi Ocean Club is the newest of Punta Mita’s beach enclaves, and arguably the most stylish. Perched along a calm stretch of the Bay of Banderas, and anchored by a saltwater pool that’s refreshed daily, it’s the kind of place where you come for a leisurely lunch and end up staying all day.

Located in Porta Fortuna — one of the peninsula’s most coveted communities — Sufi is all about oozing barefoot elegance: think Bali beds with gauzy, billowy white linens and, of course, copious amounts of rosé. Beach access is granted via the Punta Mita Pier, and the club has two distinct dining experiences: the casual snack shack and the upscale Sufi Restaurant, known for its clever “Mexiterranean” menu.

Sea Breeze Beach Club

Best for: daytime beach reads or sunset date nights

Sea Breeze Beach Club, located within the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, is a blend of five-star service and relaxed beach vibes. While technically available to Club Punta Mita Members through an annual agreement, it remains one of the peninsula’s most favorite escapes — and a favorite among hotel guests.

The wide, sandy beach is backed by a glittering pool and ultra-comfortable loungers. Pool butlers are never far away, ready with towels, snacks or that second round of drinks. Dining here is a range of light bites to woodfired pizzas, steaks, ceviche, and empanadas. The nearby Mita Mary serves everything from steamed crab ravioli to Pacific tuna served with chipotle and beetroot sauce.

The club is a place where you can come with a beach read and a cover up, or dress it up for date night. Both feel right at home. Whatever you do, stay for sunset when the sky smolders in luscious pinks and purples.

El Surf Club

Best for: wave riders and the boho chic

If the rest of Punta Mita leans polished, El Surf Club keeps things deliciously undone. Set above the legendary La Lancha surf break, this club feels like Montauk by way of Riviera Nayarit. It’s all driftwood, palms, woven hammocks and that cool-kid glow.

I’ll be honest — El Surf Club is my personal favorite. I love everything about it: the barefoot elegant surf vibe, the perfectly framed sunset views, the fire pits and the variety of chill lounge spaces. It’s a Punta Mita beach club for sure but designed for a crowd that can feel just as comfortable at a backpacker bar in San Pancho.

The vibe is “surf shack sophisticate,” with a menu that matches: think oysters, ceviche, tacos and the catch of the day. Drinks? Icy beers by the bucket, mezcal cocktails and, of course, that ubiquitous rosé.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com