Know your Puerto Vallarta neighborhood: Cinco de Diciembre

Cinco de Diciembre may just be Puerto Vallarta’s best-kept secret. Every time I walk the bougainvillea-draped sidewalks, I’m reminded why this neighborhood is one of my favorites. Not only is it beautiful and historic, with cobblestone streets that climb the hillsides and a fantastic beachfront location, it’s also a harmonious blend of locals, expats and in-the-know tourists, creating an authentic, eclectic energy.

Strolling the streets, you’ll encounter markets, mom-and-pop eateries, stylish cocktail bars and sweeping views of the Pacific, all in one scenic neighborhood. If you want to know how to make the most out of this part of town, read on for my insider’s guide to Puerto Vallarta’s Cinco de Diciembre neighborhood.

Where to eat in Cinco de Diciembre

Cinco de Diciembre is where Puerto Vallarta’s food scene shines, boasting a mix of classic Mexican and innovative seafood spots. First up, Ocho Tostadas is a must for seafood lovers. Think fresh ceviche, smoky grilled octopus and shrimp tostadas with a view of the water. Then there’s El Andariego, a neighborhood institution known for its colorful décor, hearty breakfasts and the best chilaquiles around. For those beachside cravings, Barracuda serves up excellent fish tacos and fresh seafood in a casual, sand-between-your-toes setting.

But Cinco de Diciembre isn’t just for seafood fanatics. Carnivores should make a pilgrimage to El Carboncito for al pastor tacos cooked on a traditional trompo spit. At Birrieria y Taqueria Liz, the birria is heavenly — trust me, a plate here will set you up right for a day of exploring. And don’t even get me started on Pollo Feliz. Yes, it’s a chain, but there’s a reason locals rave about it. They do rotisserie chicken so tender and flavorful, complete with fresh, warm tortillas and a fresh tomato salsa.

For something a little more international, La Traviata offers Italian favorites with a front-row sunset view. Perfect for a romantic dinner, this spot’s pizzas and pastas are just as memorable as the view. If you’re after a truly local experience, check out Tacon de Marlin for some of the freshest and heartiest seafood tacos around — definitely a place for seafood enthusiasts. And don’t leave without indulging in a churro or three at Julio’s Churros, where these crispy, cinnamon-dusted treats are made fresh and warm.

Where to drink in Cinco de Diciembre

Cinco de Diciembre has no shortage of places to enjoy a drink, from laid-back beach bars to craft cocktail dens. El Solar is my personal favorite for a drink with a view. This beachfront bar is a hit with locals and travelers alike, serving up ice-cold beers, cocktails and super fresh tuna poke right on the sand. Watching the sunset here with a margarita in hand is a quintessential Puerto Vallarta experience.

For another casual experience, The Gusto Lounge serves cold beer and cocktails in a relaxed setting. And for true cocktail aficionados, El Tasting Room Bar & Liquor Store is a fantastic find. Not only do they serve a carefully curated selection of artisanal tequila and mezcal, but you can also order beautiful cocktails and buy a variety of local and international spirits— a great spot for anyone who takes their mixology seriously.

What to do in Cinco de Diciembre

Cinco de Diciembre’s beaches might be rockier than the sandy stretches of Los Muertos Beach to the south, but that doesn’t stop people from flocking to the water here. You’ll find a mix of locals and tourists lounging at Mango’s Beach Club, a casual spot where you can grab a beach chair, order a margarita and enjoy the sun. It’s not the softest sand, but the laid-back vibe more than makes up for it.

If you’re up for an adventure, plenty of water sports await along this stretch. Jet skiing is popular here and you can rent one for a quick thrill zipping along the waves of the Pacific. Or if you’re more in the mood to relax, charter a boat for a day trip and explore the stunning Banderas Bay. It’s a fantastic way to see the coast, with a chance to spot dolphins and, if you’re lucky, humpback whales during the right season.

Where to stay in Cinco de Diciembre

Finding a place to stay in Cinco de Diciembre is easy, with options ranging from luxury hotels to charming boutique spots. Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway is one of my top picks for its adults-only policy and a serene pool area overlooking the ocean. It’s the ultimate spot for unwinding after a day of exploring.

If you’re looking for a more family-friendly stay, Buenaventura Grand Hotel offers a little bit of everything, from pools to spa treatments and is perfectly located right on the beach. Meanwhile, Hotel Grand Paramar offers modern, spacious suites that feel more like apartments — ideal for extended stays or if you’re traveling with family. Lastly, Hotel Suites Nadia Puerto Vallarta is a hidden gem, especially for those who love a rooftop pool. The views here are mesmerizing, giving you a fantastic perspective of the city and ocean while you take a dip.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.