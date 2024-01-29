Spanish airline Iberojet is resuming its seasonal international route between Madrid and Los Cabos this summer for the third consecutive year.

Starting June 23, the carrier will offer a weekly flight every Sunday through Sept. 28.

The announcement came during the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Spain last week, where Los Cabos Tourism and Economy Secretary Maribel Collins Sánchez said they expect to welcome more European travelers, predominantly from Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

With this new flight, Los Cabos also hopes to see an uptick in the number of Spanish tourists in the region — from 10,000 in 2023 to 15,000 in 2024.

“We will continue to work so that more and more Spaniards visit us,” said Rodrigo Esponda, director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust.

According to news site Infobae, Spanish tourists to the region spend big — up to US $4,000 during a 10-day stay.

Last month Mexico’s Minister of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marqués reported that Mexico plays a crucial role in connecting Spain and Latin America.

He noted that Spain’s largest airline, Iberia, operates three daily flights using its largest and most modern aircraft, the A350, and that Aeroméxico operates 25 weekly flights linking Madrid to Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Torruco added that by the summer of 2024, the number of flights between the two countries would increase to 34.

This year, 58 international flights are confirmed for Los Cabos, cementing its place as one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations.

With reports from Infobae