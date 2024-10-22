Eat like a local: Guadalajara’s best restaurants according to a Tapatía

Every city is home to restaurants that have stood the test of time. My hometown, known for its extraordinary culinary offerings, is no exception. The problem with a brilliant food scene like this though, is you never truly know where the best restaurants in Guadalajara can be found, or what they’ll be like when you arrive.

From traditional taquerías to fine dining restaurants, international cuisines and even a Guinness World Record holder, the restaurants listed below have secured a special place in the hearts of tapatíos (Guadalajarans) everywhere. Despite new culinary trends and rival openings, these places have managed not only to survive but to thrive in the cosmopolitan city of Guadalajara.

Tacos Providencia

If you ask a local whether they’ve been to the Tacos Providencia, the answer is probably an emphatic yes.

From the exquisite tacos al pastor — which have a reputation for being some of the best in the city — to tacos de lengua, carnaza, asada, dorados, gringas, quesadillas (What’s in a quesadilla anyway?) and more, Tacos Providencia has managed to retain its clientele for generations.

Pro tip: if you don’t want to queue up for lunch, make sure to arrive before 2 p.m.

Best for: After school pick-up lunch, or a quick dinner after a movie.

Ambience: Laid back and familiar.

Price: $ – $$

Where? Justo Sierra and Rubén Darío.

Hamburguesas La Squina

What comes to mind when you think of a burger? Whatever you’re thinking, it probably doesn’t include fruit or prawns.

Well, La Squina serves exactly that — prawn burgers with fried cheese and bacon. They are an absolute feast of flavors. Once served, guests can choose from a variety of toppings, from strawberries and jalapeños to tomatoes, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and lettuce.

Located on a corner (esquina) in the Monraz neighborhood, the restaurant’s name alludes to its location — “La Squina.”

Best for: A casual mid-week dinner or a family outing over the weekend.

Ambience: Relaxed.

Price: $$ – $$$

Where? C. Golfo de Cortes 4186.

Kamilos 333

If you’re looking for the best carne en su jugo (“beef in its juice”) in Guadalajara, Kamilos 333 won’t disappoint. As the only dish on the menu, this restaurant holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s fastest service, with the food appearing seconds after you take your seat.

Carne en su jugo is a traditional dish from northern Jalisco, made from tender beef cut into thin strips and cooked in a tomato, chili and cilantro broth. It is served with refried beans and tortillas.

Best for: Breakfast, dinner or lunch.

Ambience: Casual and fonda style

Price: $ – $$

Where? C. José Clemente Orozco

La Docena Oyster Bar & Grill

Inspired by the oyster bars of New Orleans, La Docena opened in 2012 with resounding success. It introduced po’boys — seafood sandwiches served in a baguette — to Guadalajara. But it’s the juicy Rockefeller oysters that turned this restaurant into a local sensation. Other popular dishes include the aguachile tatemado and the tuna tostadas. Think of it as a Jaliscan version of Mexico City’s Contramar.

Best for: Dinner with friends or a family lunch.

Ambience: Industrial aesthetic, carefree vibe and lively atmosphere.

Price: $$ – $$$

Where? Plaza Andares and Punto Sao Paulo.

El Italiano

Who doesn’t love a good Italian restaurant? If you do, look no further than El Italiano, a restaurant that has remained a firm favorite amongst familias tapatías for over three decades. With a delicious range of homemade pasta, the menu also offers diners the chance to try authentic Italian pizzas and seafood.

Founded by Paolo Pernazza in 1986, El Italiano remains the go-to option to enjoy a proper Italian experience.

Best for: A first date, a business lunch or a family outing over the weekend.

Ambience: Romantic and elegant, with interiors reminiscent of an Italian village.

Price: $$$ – $$$$

Where? Diagonal Golfo de Cortéz.

La Estancia Gaucha

A staple of the fine-dining scene in Guadalajara, la Estancia Gaucha is an Argentinean restaurant with a touch of Mexican flair. It serves traditional Argentine cuts accompanied by freshly made tortillas, Mexican salsas and chimichurri sauce.

Founded by Argentinean Roberto Masciarelli in 1978, La Estancia Gaucha’s signature dishes are the Provoleta, Queso Fundido con Chorizo and of course, Bife de Chorizo.

Best for: Business lunch, a special occasion or a family outing.

Ambience: Stylish, classic and elegant.

Price: $$$$

Where? Av. Niños Héroes and Punto Sao Paulo.

La Vaca Argentina

Mexicans love a good Argentinian cut, evidenced by the second Patagonian entry on this list. La Vaca Argentina, which translates as “The Argentinean Cow,” is a great example of why. After opening in 2005, the restaurant rapidly expanded to across the country.

With an extensive menu featuring chistorra, provoleta, pastas, carpaccios and of course, beef, La Vaca Argentina has earned its place as a true classic and one of the best restaurants in Guadalajara.

Best for: Business lunch, a special occasion or a family outing.

Ambience: Lavish and elegant.

Price: $$$$

Where? Six locations in Guadalajara, including Colonia Americana and Andares.

La Tequila

With the spotlight firmly on Mexican food, La Tequila is regarded as one of the best restaurants in the city. Combining traditional dishes with a contemporary touch, La Tequila prides itself on exclusively local, regional and national produce. This includes a large collection of Mexican spirits — over 200 varieties of tequila and 25 types of mezcal.

Best for: Business lunch, a special occasion or a family outing.

Ambience: Rustic interiors combine with modern features to create a stylish and sleek atmosphere.

Price: $$$$

Where? Av. México and The Landmark.

If you think somewhere else deserves to be on our list of the best restaurants in Guadalajara, why not let us know in the comments?

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.