Record numbers of flights in Cancún

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Cancún International Airport registered 660 operations, surpassing the record number of operations registered on Dec. 18, 2021.

According to the Southeast Airport Group, the maximum number of operations was registered on December 18, 2021, with 648, reaching almost the record of 659 registered on March 31, 2018.

On Saturday, 129,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Cancún terminal, an unprecedented number, while Quintana Roo expects more than 27 million passengers by year end.

Most of the flights scheduled for this weekend are bound to the United States and Canada, while some transatlantic cities include London and Amsterdam.

These are the first Barrios Mágicos (Magical Neighborhoods) in México

The new Barrios Mágicos de México program aims to promote and invigorate the diversification of touristic destinations in Mexico while publicizing the spirit of the city. It also seeks to promote road trips within the country.

Downtown Chetumal in Quintana Roo was recognized as the first Barrio Mágico in México due to its touristic potential. Neighborhoods like San Miguelito and Tlaxcala in San Luis Potosí followed.

In Mexico City, 21 neighborhoods have also been recognized as Barrios Mágicos including Xochimilco, Tepito, La Roma, La Condesa, Cuajimalpa, Coyoacán, San Ángel and Mixcoac.

One of the things all Barrios Mágicos have in common is that the title is given only to neighborhoods in capital cities.

Volaris predicts Mexico will regain aviation status by last quarter of 2023

Mexican low-cost airline Volaris expects the country to regain its aviation Category 1 rating by the end of 2023.

During a presentation on Tuesday, the airline noted that Mexican government authorities forecasted that Mexico could recover the rating as soon as April.

In May 2021, the United States Federal Aviation Administration downgraded Mexico’s aviation to Category 2 due to Mexico’s lack of regulation in accordance with minimum international standards. The current rating prevents Mexican airlines to increase routes and frequencies to the U.S.

Waldorf Astoria Cancun opens

Hilton reached 200 properties in Latin America and the Caribbean with the opening of the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Cancun resort.

The resort is located 15 kilometers from Cancún International Airport on the Mexican Caribbean coast. With 173 rooms, this is the second Waldorf Astoria in Mexico — the first one opened in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

The resort is operated by Hilton and is owned by the American Parks Hospitality Holdings, one of the largest hotel developers in Latin America.

22-year-old flamingo detected in a flock that arrived to Cozumel

The Foundation of Parks and Museums of Cozumel (FPMC) reported the presence of a 22-year-old flamingo in the Ecotouristic Park Punta Sur, that was tagged by researchers in the year 2000 in the Reserva de la Biósfera Ría Lagartos.

For biologists, this is an important finding since it contributes to the study of flamingos in the Yucatan peninsula as well as to the analysis of their displacement and longevity.

Héctor González Cortés, deputy director of the Punta Sur Park, said that flamingos are an important part of the biocultural heritage and an additional ingredient of the scenic beauty of Cozumel.

