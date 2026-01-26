As FITUR wraps up in Madrid, Mexico celebrates record attendance

On Sunday, Mexico concluded its participation as partner country at the 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, held in Madrid, Spain, marking an unprecedented program that highlighted the diversity and competitiveness of Mexico’s tourism industry in one of the most influential platforms in the global tourism sector.

According to Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, the Mexican delegation broke attendance and visibility records with more than 155,000 professional visitors in the first three days of FITUR. Its stand space, which spread across 1,800 square meters, was also the most visited in the Americas region.

With the participation of 1,500 exhibitors from all 32 states in Mexico, Rodríguez said FITUR 2026 marked a turning point in the international projection of Mexican tourism, positioning the country as a global power and a benchmark in the industry.

“Mexico shone at FITUR Madrid,” Rodríguez wrote on her official X account. “We demonstrated the strength of a united nation, proud of its roots and its people. Today, Spain and the whole world know why Mexico Está de Moda [Why Mexico Is Trending].”

This edition also served as a platform for Mexico to showcase its culture throughout the city, with strategic advertisements on FlixBus buses and Madrid Metro stations, art installations and exhibitions of Mexican handicrafts.

Rodríguez also held meetings with officials from other countries to strengthen community-led tourism and international cooperation. She also met with representatives from companies and leaders of international initiatives across multiple industries to explore opportunities for collaboration, investment and promotion in Mexico.

Desde FITUR 2026, compartimos una historia que nace desde lo humano 🎬✨ 📍En el Recinto Ferial IFEMA, Madrid, presentamos el estreno oficial del cortometraje “El Buen Morir”, una producción de CONCANACO SERVYTUR en colaboración con Studio, que invita a reflexionar sobre… pic.twitter.com/MEqGCnhGgc — CONCANACO SERVYTUR (@CONCANACO) January 21, 2026

As part of these efforts to strengthen Mexico’s reputation before an international audience, the Mexico pavilion presented the short film “El Buen Morir” (A Good Way to Die), which explores death, identity and culture through the Mexican worldview: a view of death not as a taboo or absolute end, but as transformation and permanence in memory and legacy.

Other notable activations included the “Travel Safe To the 2026 World Cup” program organized by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (CONCANACO SERVYTUR) with the purpose of protecting girls, boys and adolescents from human trafficking during the sporting event.

According to CONCANACO SERVYTUR, more than 300 meetings were held during FITUR with business leaders, international organizations and strategic partners, strengthening ties that will enable the coordination of international investment and cooperation in Mexico’s 32 states.

With reports from El Informador and El Financiero