Got 1 min? Frontier airlines to offer new direct flight to Los Cabos

This week, budget air carrier Frontier Airlines announced it is returning to the resort destination of Los Cabos in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, just three weeks after the airline discontinued service to Los Cabos from its Denver hub.

The new route takes off on May 16 with two weekly frequencies (Thursdays and Saturdays), departing from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport, the first international flight Frontier will operate from Arizona’s capital city.

The municipality of Los Cabos is located on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and includes San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, a popular resort city known for its beaches, water-based activities and nightlife. The Los Cabos airport is located in San José del Cabo.

“We’re excited to add the extremely popular destination of Los Cabos, Mexico, to our route map from Phoenix,” the airline’s Vice President for Network Operations and Design Josh Flyr said, as reported by Arizona radio station KTAR News.

According to a Frontier news release, flights for the first two months will be available with an introductory fare of US $89 each way. There are a number of holiday-related blackout dates affecting the special ticket prices, which will be on sale through this weekend. The company disclosed its flights are still awaiting approval from the U.S. government.

Frontier’s return to Los Cabos is a welcome surprise after the low-cost airline had announced on Feb. 28 that it was winding down all operations at the Los Cabos International Airport.

Frontier faces stiff competition in the Phoenix-to-Los Cabos route from American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. According to data compiled by Sky Harbor Airport, nearly 440,000 passengers traveled to the Baja resort area from the Arizona capital last year, making it the airport’s most popular international flight.

