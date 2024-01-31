Almost 119 million travelers traveled on international and national flights in Mexico in 2023 according to Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Marqués.

The majority of passengers flew on five national and two international airlines, with the most foreign passengers traveling from the United States and Canada, a Tourism Ministry (Sectur) report shows.

The four busiest Mexican airlines in the domestic market were Volaris (24.3 million passengers), Viva Aerobus (21.1 million), Aeroméxico (12.2 million) and Aeroméxico Connect (5.2 million).

Internationally, Aeroméxico and Volaris carried the largest number of passengers, with a total of 12.2 million — an increase of 17.9% compared to 2022 figures, and a massive 23.5% increase over the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the industry.

American Airlines and United were the leading U.S. carriers in Mexico. Together, they transported a total of 12.9 million passengers, a 1% increase from 2022 and a 41.2% increase from the passenger figures of 2019.

North American passengers dominated the international market in Mexico with an 84.5% market share. Some 27.4 million passengers traveled with U.S. airlines to Mexico in 2023, while 15.3 million traveled on international routes operated by Mexican airlines, and 4.1 million passengers traveled on flights operated by Canadian airlines.

As for European tourists, Torruco added that last year this market increased by 2.3% compared to 2022, with 4.63 million passengers. Meanwhile, the Central and South American markets increased 2.5% with 4.19 million. Both markets represent 7.6% market share.

The number of Asian tourists traveling to Mexico grew 20.4%compared to 2022, with 312,351 passengers.

Mexico expects to see over 42 million international tourists and over US $32 billion in tourism revenue this year, according to Sectur.

Mexico News Daily