Friday, November 7, 2025
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoNorth-Central Pacific CoastTravel

Guadalajara and Riviera Nayarit rank among CN Traveler’s ‘Best Places to Go in 2026’

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
People walk by a Guadalajara cathedral lit up in the evening
Guadalajara's deep-rooted traditions and status as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city helped snag it a spot on Condé Nast's annual travel list. (Sergio Rodríguez/Unsplash)

Guadalajara has earned a top spot on Condé Nast Traveler’s much-anticipated travel list, “Best Places to Go in 2026.” The magazine’s annual guide, released this week, also highlights the Riviera Nayarit — further cementing the rising profile of the stretch of coast north of Puerto Vallarta.

Guadalajara made the global list, standing out among thousands of places considered by the publication. Meanwhile, the Riviera Nayarit was recognized as a leading destination in the North America and Caribbean subcategory, which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Let’s discover what made the Riviera Nayarit and Guadalajara part of the coveted list.

Guadalajara 

Guadalajara, one of the guide’s top global destinations this year, won praise for its deep connection to some of Mexico’s best-known traditions.

“As the epicenter of traditions synonymous with Mexican culture — mariachi, ceramics, tortas ahogadas, and of course, tequila — Guadalajara has been ready for the spotlight,” Condé Nast says.

Jalisco’s capital was featured in the list for its significant cultural, creative, and tourism potential, as the city gears up to host major international events in 2026. These include the FIFA World Cup, the Guadalajara International Film Festival, and the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), all of which solidify its position as a cultural capital of Latin America.

A woman in a mariachi outfit plays the violin, surrounded by other mariachi musicians as they attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest performance
Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco, a state known as the birthplace of mariachi and tequila. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

The publication also highlights the welcoming nature of its residents (tapatíos) and the cultural experiences the city offers: pottery workshops, tequila tastings, innovative cuisine and immersive experiences that invite visitors to enjoy its everyday life.

“While Guadalajara has long been a gem of a destination, evolving quietly while neighboring cities get more attention, the spotlight is shining a bit brighter,” the magazine concludes.

Riviera Nayarit

Spreading along Mexico’s Pacific coast, the Riviera Nayarit extends for over 300 kilometers along the state bearing the same name. It starts at the mouth of the Ameca River bordering Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in the south and stretches to Boca de Tecapán, near the border with Sinaloa, in the north.

Notable tourist destinations in the area include Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, Punta de Mita, Sayulita, San Pancho, Rincón de Guayabitos, Chacala and San Blas.

A map of the Riviera Nayarit
The Riviera Nayarit, known for small towns and laid-back beach vibes, runs roughly 300 kilomters along the coast north of Puerto Vallarta. (Visit Mexico)

Condé Nast highlights the destination’s balance of luxury, authenticity, sustainable tourism and development, as well as its extraordinary variety of experiences, pristine beaches, nature reserves and coastal communities that blend hospitality with local culture.

“The Riviera Nayarit is a quiet, scenic slice of coast boasting over 200 miles of golden beachy nooks that Mexican travelers have long retreated to — but now it’s receiving infrastructural boosts that are effectively setting out the welcome mat for others,” the magazine says.

New developments like the Tepic-Riviera Nayarit International Airport, golf courses and fine dining are also highlighted as part of its appeal. Rosewood Mandarina and One & Only Mandarina are just a few of the high-end resorts in the area, which has also drawn big-name chefs to open restaurants like Cacao (by Enrique Olvera), Rubra (by Daniela Soto-Inés) or Toppu (by Diego Muñoz and José Mascarós).

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Tulum beach

Tourism Ministry reverses Tulum mayor’s restrictions, re-opens free beach access 

MND Staff - 1
Tulum's mayor had prohibited visitors from bringing food, drinks, coolers and even umbrellas onto the beaches, effectively limiting access to hotel patrons.

17-year-old meth addict identified as Uruapan mayor’s assassin

MND Staff - 5
The youth, shot dead at the scene by police, did not act alone, according to the Michoacán attorney general, who said the homicide "is related to organized crime groups."
Cruise ship docked in Mazatlán

Mazatlán’s cruise ship season ramps up with 18 arrivals planned for November

MND Staff - 3
Nearly 40 cruise ships are expected to visit Mazatlán during the last two months of 2025, bringing a much-needed influx of tourist dollars after a challenging year.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC