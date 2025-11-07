Guadalajara and Riviera Nayarit rank among CN Traveler’s ‘Best Places to Go in 2026’

Guadalajara has earned a top spot on Condé Nast Traveler’s much-anticipated travel list, “Best Places to Go in 2026.” The magazine’s annual guide, released this week, also highlights the Riviera Nayarit — further cementing the rising profile of the stretch of coast north of Puerto Vallarta.

Guadalajara made the global list, standing out among thousands of places considered by the publication. Meanwhile, the Riviera Nayarit was recognized as a leading destination in the North America and Caribbean subcategory, which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Let’s discover what made the Riviera Nayarit and Guadalajara part of the coveted list.

Guadalajara

Guadalajara, one of the guide’s top global destinations this year, won praise for its deep connection to some of Mexico’s best-known traditions.

“As the epicenter of traditions synonymous with Mexican culture — mariachi, ceramics, tortas ahogadas, and of course, tequila — Guadalajara has been ready for the spotlight,” Condé Nast says.

Jalisco’s capital was featured in the list for its significant cultural, creative, and tourism potential, as the city gears up to host major international events in 2026. These include the FIFA World Cup, the Guadalajara International Film Festival, and the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), all of which solidify its position as a cultural capital of Latin America.

The publication also highlights the welcoming nature of its residents (tapatíos) and the cultural experiences the city offers: pottery workshops, tequila tastings, innovative cuisine and immersive experiences that invite visitors to enjoy its everyday life.

“While Guadalajara has long been a gem of a destination, evolving quietly while neighboring cities get more attention, the spotlight is shining a bit brighter,” the magazine concludes.

Riviera Nayarit

Spreading along Mexico’s Pacific coast, the Riviera Nayarit extends for over 300 kilometers along the state bearing the same name. It starts at the mouth of the Ameca River bordering Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in the south and stretches to Boca de Tecapán, near the border with Sinaloa, in the north.

Notable tourist destinations in the area include Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, Punta de Mita, Sayulita, San Pancho, Rincón de Guayabitos, Chacala and San Blas.

Condé Nast highlights the destination’s balance of luxury, authenticity, sustainable tourism and development, as well as its extraordinary variety of experiences, pristine beaches, nature reserves and coastal communities that blend hospitality with local culture.

“The Riviera Nayarit is a quiet, scenic slice of coast boasting over 200 miles of golden beachy nooks that Mexican travelers have long retreated to — but now it’s receiving infrastructural boosts that are effectively setting out the welcome mat for others,” the magazine says.

New developments like the Tepic-Riviera Nayarit International Airport, golf courses and fine dining are also highlighted as part of its appeal. Rosewood Mandarina and One & Only Mandarina are just a few of the high-end resorts in the area, which has also drawn big-name chefs to open restaurants like Cacao (by Enrique Olvera), Rubra (by Daniela Soto-Inés) or Toppu (by Diego Muñoz and José Mascarós).

