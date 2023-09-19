Tuesday, September 19, 2023
 
News
NewsTravel

Hotel occupancy in Mexico reached over 60% from January to July

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Akumal
Akumal had the highest levels of occupancy for the first seven months of 2023, at 85.1%. (Playa del Carmen)

Just over 50 million tourists checked into Mexican hotel rooms in the first seven months of 2023, boosting hotel occupancy to over 60%.

In the 70 destinations monitored by the Tourism Ministry (Sectur), the percentage of hotel rooms occupied between January and June of this year was 60.2%, up 4.7% from the same period of 2022, according to Mexico’s Tourism Minister, Miguel Torruco Marqués.

Mexican beach resorts saw an average occupancy of 69.2%. (Grand Velas Los Cabos)

An average of 261,446 hotel rooms were occupied at any one time, an increase of 11.5% from the year before.

During these seven months, 27.1 million tourists stayed in city hotels, while 23.3 million stayed in beach centers. Beach destinations achieved higher hotel occupancy, of 69.2%, compared to 52.2% in cities. However, cities showed a bigger annual increase in occupancy, of 14.7%, compared to 9% in beach centers.

The tourist destinations with the highest occupancy were all beach resorts: Akumal (85.1%), Playa del Carmen (84.1%), Cabo San Lucas (81.2%), Nuevo Nayarit (78.4%), Cancún (76.4%) and Puerto Vallarta (76.3%), Torruco said.

Of the 50.4 million tourists recorded, 36.9 million were domestic tourists (73.1%), while 13.5 million were foreigners (26.9%).

Teotihuacan
Hotels in urban centers, such as Mexico City, saw strong growth – 14.7% higher than in 2022. (Tripadvisor)

The numbers show that Mexico’s tourism industry is continuing to recover well from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hotel occupancy now returning to pre-pandemic levels.

According to data site Statista, hotel occupancy in Mexico peaked in 2017 at 61.3% and dropped slightly to 60.3% by 2019. It then plunged to 26.1% during 2020 before recovering steadily to 41.2% in 2021 and 56.7% in 2022.

Torruco highlighted that this recovery in hotel occupancy has taken place alongside growth in the total number of hotel rooms available. He pointed out that 13,502 new rooms were built in 2021, bringing Mexico’s total to 867,328 rooms – 3.7% more than in 2019.

He hailed the hotel sector as a robust industry that is both supporting the growth of tourism in Mexico and creating positive economic spillover effects. Apart from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, tourism has represented just over 8% of Mexico’s GDP every year since 2010 and is expected to continue to grow.

With reports from Forbes

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

Traditional uses of magic mushrooms in Mexico

Camila Sanchez -
Psilocybin-containing fungi have a long history of traditional use in Mexico and have been an integral part of Indigenous life.
Alexa Moreno with a flag

Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno continues comeback, wins gold in Paris

MND Staff -
The Olympic gymnast took two medals at the event, as she looks to qualify for the 2024 games, despite a previous retirement announcement.

From Hollywood to Mexico: Meet Kelley West, a leading lady

Henrietta Weekes -
Kelley West reinvented her life in the famous colonial city of San Miguel de Allende after a career in television in Los Angeles.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC