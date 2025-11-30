How to celebrate the holidays in Puerto Vallarta

December is one of the most energetic times of year to visit Puerto Vallarta — when the city melds longstanding cultural traditions with large-scale public celebrations that bring together residents, seasonal homeowners and travelers from around the world. Equally memorable, New Year’s Eve here is one of the largest and most electric citywide celebrations in Mexico, where the entire waterfront becomes a communal party.

Here is a guide to celebrating the holidays in PV. You won’t get snow here, but you will get blazing red and orange sunsets over Banderas Bay, fireworks over the Pacific and plenty of chances to observe traditional celebrations.

Fiestas Guadalupanas: A major cultural tradition

The holiday season officially begins with the Fiestas Guadalupanas, held in Puerto Vallarta from December 1–12, and which honor the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico’s patron saint. The celebration is one of the most significant cultural events in the region and has been declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of the State of Jalisco.

For 12 consecutive days, downtown Puerto Vallarta becomes a center of movement and sound: More than 400 processions pass through the historic district toward the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the city’s most recognizable landmark, with its crown-shaped tower overlooking the bay. The processions feature families, schools, civic groups, businesses and neighborhood organizations, often accompanied by folkloric dancers, mariachi musicians and decorated floats. Fireworks punctuate the nights, and plazas fill with vendors preparing seasonal foods — from tamales and pozole to churros, buñuelos and roasted corn.

The most important event, La Peregrinación de los Favorecidos, takes place December 12, drawing up to 20,000 participants. For observers, it is an opportunity to witness a meaningful public expression of identity and faith grounded in the local community. It offers travelers a rare chance to engage with local tradition directly yet respectfully.

Christmas in Puerto Vallarta

Christmas is observed here with religious and social customs, ranging from church gatherings and posadas to celebratory dining experiences that spill out onto the beaches and waterfront.

Posadas — processions reenacting Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter before the birth of Jesus — are private community events that take place in neighborhoods across the city in the week leading up to Christmas Eve. Your neighborhood might be having one. They often conclude with neighborhood gatherings that feature music, warm fruit punch for everyone and piñatas for the children.

For a more public, commercial experience, many restaurants offer special menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making dining out a central part of the experience for both locals and visitors. Popular options include La Palapa, El Dorado, Mar y Vino, Daiquiri Dick’s, River Café, La Madalena, NOROC, Casa Prime, Cristina Vallarta, Pinocchio, Sapphire Ocean Club, The Blue Shrimp and Le Bistro.

Reservations fill quickly — particularly for beachfront seating — so planning ahead is essential.

Holiday dining on the Malecón or directly on the sand is especially fun: Vendors sell street snacks, live musicians perform along the waterfront and the boardwalk’s public art installations are illuminated for nighttime strolls.

New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is one of the country’s top destinations for New Year’s Eve, drawing large crowds to the waterfront and hosting a range of celebrations, from informal beach gatherings to organized ticketed events.

The Malecón boardwalk is the epicenter of activity, where thousands gather to enjoy street performances, live music, dancing and the large fireworks display at midnight over the bay. The event is public, free and open to all ages.

Another major gathering site is Holi Beach, where festivities take on a more grassroots style. Families arrive early to set up small camp-style areas with tables, grills, coolers, string lights and portable speakers, giving the beach a pop-up festival environment.

The celebration often continues well past sunrise, with people swimming, dancing and watching the first light of the new year over the bay.

Across the city, hotels, villas and private boats offer their own celebrations, ranging from gala dinners to DJ-driven parties. Major events take place throughout Marina, Centro, the Romantic Zone and Cinco de Diciembre. Keep your eye out for website and social media announcements about these events, and for signs at local hotels and on the street to find out where these events will take place.

Local traditions and large public celebrations coexist

What distinguishes Puerto Vallarta from other coastal destinations during December is the coexistence of authentic local traditions and large public celebrations that remain open to everyone. Travelers can participate in the Fiestas Guadalupanas, share a Christmas meal on the beach and then join thousands along the waterfront to welcome the new year in one of the most magnetic atmospheres along the Pacific. If celebrating the winter holidays in short sleeves sounds good to you, there’s no better place to do it than Puerto Vallarta.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.