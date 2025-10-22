MND Local: Puerto Vallarta October news roundup

From infrastructure upgrades to storm recovery, Puerto Vallarta is navigating a period of change along the coast.

In recent weeks, the city has seen major developments shaping daily life and mobility — from the opening of the new Las Juntas overpass to the brief suspension of the Malecón expansion amid resident protests.

Meanwhile, the community continues to rebound from weather-related setbacks, including flooding and the loss of the Marigalante pirate ship.

Historic Marigalante pirate ship replacement en route

The Marigalante, Puerto Vallarta’s beloved pirate ship and one of the city’s most recognizable silhouettes, sank earlier this month after high tides from Hurricane Priscilla and a failed bilge pump caused the vessel to take on water, according to the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.

The ship, a replica of Christopher Columbus’ Santa María — a 15th-century carrack — had hosted nightly pirate-themed dinner shows since the 1990s. It will not be restored. Instead, its sister ship, the Jolly Roger, will arrive from Cancún after a transit through the Panama Canal, with the company expecting it to reach the Bay of Banderas before December 2025.

Built in Mazatlán in 2009 from a mix of steel and wood, the Jolly Roger combines the look of a classic galleon with modern durability. The company behind the Marigalante confirmed that the move aims to preserve local jobs and continue the city’s signature pirate entertainment. Crew members from both ships will be invited to join the new operation, and officials say they may even retain the Marigalante name to honor the legacy of a Vallarta icon that defined the city’s skyline for decades.

Puerto Vallarta Malecón expansion stalls amid protests

Plans to expand and rehabilitate Puerto Vallarta’s famed oceanfront walkway came to a brief halt earlier this month after residents and taxi drivers blocked Avenida México, the main site of the proposed works. The demonstration, sparked by concerns over timing and community input, forced construction crews to suspend activity just hours after City Hall announced the start of the 18-million-peso project.

Videos circulating on social media show a line of protestors marching with signs. The project, funded through the Federal Maritime Land Zone (ZOFEMAT) program, aims to extend the Malecón north from Calle 31 de Octubre to Calle Argentina, connecting it with Parque Hidalgo and the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. Planned upgrades include new lighting, resurfacing, sidewalks, benches and utilities. The 80-day timeline targets completion before the holiday season.

Residents say the work was rushed and imposed without sufficient consultation, while officials cite a three-week public survey as evidence of outreach. Business owners worry that construction will disrupt customer access during Puerto Vallarta’s high season.

New overpass eases traffic at Las Juntas Interchange

The newly opened overpass at the Las Juntas Interchange has significantly improved traffic flow in Puerto Vallarta’s northern corridor, reducing travel times between the airport and the interchange from as long as two hours in heavy traffic to just 10 to 15 minutes.

Although additional work continues, such as the installation of a pedestrian bridge and roadway adjustments requiring traffic officers, the benefits to daily commuters are already visible, including enhanced mobility for residents as well as streamlined travel to and from the airport and hotel zone.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.