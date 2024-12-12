Thursday, December 12, 2024
HomeTravel
Travel

International tourism spending up 5% through October, surpassing US $24 billion

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
International tourists lay in a row on a sunny Cancún beach
Nearly 70 million international visitors had come to Mexico as of October, a number that includes both overnight tourists and day visitors. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Foreign tourists have been arriving to Mexico in droves this year, the Tourism Ministry reported this week, with international tourism spending benefiting the Mexican economy by more than US $24 billion as a result.

Citing a survey published by the national statistics agency INEGI, Mexico’s Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez on Tuesday told reporters that 69.8 million international visitors arrived in Mexico from January through October, 15.1% more than during the same period in 2023.

These international visitors, INEGI found, infused Mexico’s economy with US $26.5 billion, 6.8% more than during the same months last year.

Mexico received 69.8 million international visitors in the ten-month period, Rodríguez said. Of that number, 36.3 million were tourists who stayed at least one night in the country — 7.2% more tourists than Mexico welcomed last year. A record number of Canadian tourists contributed to the increase.

Furthermore, international tourists were responsible for US $24.3 billion of the revenue earned, 5.2% more than was spent during the first 10 months of 2023, and 32.2% more than during the same period in 2019.

The results of the survey indicate that Mexico’s tourism industry has fully recovered from the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020. Rodríguez said that more than 4.9 million people were employed in Mexico’s tourism industry as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Tourists watch musicians perform in the street under colorful paper flags next to a colonial building
More than 4 million Mexicans have worked in tourism so far this year. (Los Cabos Tourism Board)

The US $26.5 billion in revenue from international visitors represented a 31.2% increase over revenue recorded during the January-October 2019 period.

In the first 10 months of 2024, Mexico also welcomed18.7 million international tourists by air, 1.8% more than last year, 17.3% more than in the same period in 2019.

These 18.7 million tourists spent an average of US $1,161 per day, 2.6% more than last year and 14.4% more than in 2019.

After presenting the INEGI report, Rodríguez praised the tourism sector for consolidating its role in producing shared prosperity by “bringing the benefits of this noble activity to all communities and all participants in the chain of production.”

Just a day earlier, Rodríguez met with state tourism ministers and members of the tourism industry. During her appearance, she applauded the tourism industry as “a genuine motor for transformation” and a key pillar in promoting “the economic growth that will procure prosperity for all.”

With reports from EFE and Once Noticias

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Cruise ship in Acapulco port, surrounded by the Acapulco city skyline

Mexico postpones new US $42 cruise passenger fee

MND Staff - 3
The tourism fee, originally planned to be applied to passengers of foreign cruise ships starting in January, won't go into effect until summer of 2025.
A Volaris airplane

Volaris inaugurates daily GDL-Tulum flight

MND Staff - 0
Volaris now operates domestic flights to Tulum from Mexicali, Tijuana, Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara.
Los Cabos from a bird's eye point of view

What’s new in Los Cabos for 2025?

Chris Sands - 0
New luxury hotels, top sporting events and all the Baja California pampering you've come to expect from the region.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC