International travel to Mexico jumps 12% in July

International tourism in Mexico saw a 12.3% increase in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, reaching a total of over 8.4 million international visitors , according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Of those international tourists, 4.2 million stayed overnight in the country (up 6.1%) and 4.1 million were day-trippers who visited without staying overnight (up 19.5%).

The number of inbound tourists (those who cross beyond the border strip) topped 2.4 million, registering a 3.2% year-over-year increase. Of these, 80.8% arrived by air (up 0.7%), and 19.2% by land (up 15.7%).

Meanwhile, border-region tourists totaled 1.8 million, 10.3% more than July last year.

Just as international tourism increased, spending by international visitors also increased in July. However, average spending per visitor dropped.

Spending by international visitors reached US $3.0 billion, registering an annual growth of 10.2% over July 2024.

Average spending per visitor fell 1.9% to US $357, but the high number of visitors made up for the drop in per-person spending.

Meanwhile, 6.58 million Mexican residents traveled abroad in July, a 12.2% year-over-year increase. Of these, 1.76 million spent at least one night outside of Mexico — up 7% more than the previous year.

Spending by Mexicans abroad reached US $1.2 billion, up 19.4% compared to last year. The average spending per traveler was US $179.18, a 6.5% increase over last year.

Mexico is the sixth most-visited country in the world, surpassing countries like the United Kingdom and Germany, and only behind destinations such as France, Spain, the United States, Italy and Turkey.

INEGI reported that last year, Mexico welcomed 86.4 million international visitors, 15.5% more than in 2023. According to the Tourism Ministry, the positive trend continued this year: 31.5 million international visitors arrived during the first four months of 2025, up 13.3% compared to the same period in 2024.

With reports from Inversión Turística