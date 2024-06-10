New non-stop flight from Italy to Cancún to launch in December

Starting in December, Italy’s Neos airline will operate a non-stop flight between the Italian city of Verona and the Mexican resort city of Cancún.

This will be Neos’s third route to Mexico’s famous beach destination, as the airline already operates two routes to Cancún from Milan-Malpensa and Rome. Founded in 2001, Neos has operational bases in Milan-Malpensa, Verona, Bologna and Rome.

The new Verona-Cancún flight time will be 11 hours and 45 minutes, landing in Terminal 2 of Cancún International Airport. Neos will offer one round-trip route per week, departing on Sundays.

According to Quintana Roo’s Governor Mara Lezama, the flight will start operating the third week of December. Tickets are now available for purchase on the airline’s website.

“In this New Era of Tourism, more and more visitors from around the world will discover the wonders of the Mexican Caribbean,” Lezama said in a statement on X.

This year also saw the launch of a daily flight between Toronto and Cancún by Canadian low-cost airline Lynx.

Cancún is one of Mexico’s most visited destinations for international travelers. Cancún International Airport rounded out 2023 with a record total of 33.7 million passengers, making it Mexico’s second-busiest airport, after the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

The state of Quintana Roo, also home to the coveted destinations of Tulum and Playa del Carmen, saw 21 million visitors throughout 2023 – up 8% over 2022.

With reports from El Universal