Loreto, the Baja Peninsula Pueblo Mágico, makes the BBC’s top 20 list of world destinations

If you’re not familiar with Loreto, the oldest city on the Baja California peninsula, the U.K.’s BBC has some advice for you: Go there.

The Pueblo Mágico (Magical Town) of Loreto has just earned a spot on the BBC’s annual travel list of the 20 places to go in 2026.

This semi-hidden destination on the east coast of Baja California Sur was singled out for its natural landscape, wildlife biodiversity, aco-adventure, and community-led conservation efforts.

“Loreto feels both small-town intimate and majestically expansive,” the BBC said. “It’s a place where travelers “can join a hopeful story of ecosystems recovering and communities leading the way.”

Tucked between the Sea of ​​Cortez and the Sierra de la Giganta mountain range, the town and its surroundings offer dramatic landscapes that include sea, desert, and mountains.

This near-isolation of Loreto is ideal for travelers seeking nature and culture in a quieter setting than other Mexican destinations such as Los Cabos or the Riviera Maya.

Beyond its natural attractions, Loreto has an important historical heritage, though not all of it is universally admired today. It was from Loreto that Jesuit missionaries began the long journey of colonization of Baja and Alta California, including uninvited evangelization of the Indigenous people there.

That project left behind some notable examples of mission architecture in Loreto and its surroundings. Some of these architectural gems include the Mission of Our Lady of Loreto and the Museum of the Missions, among others.

It’s Loreto’s outstanding conservation efforts, however, that are most highlighted by the BBC.

“Here, conservation is woven into daily life,” the broadcaster said, noting that local fishermen are now trained naturalist guides who lead kayak trips around desert islets and whale-watching tours.

“Visitors can help identify migrating blue whales, join coastal clean-ups, or take part in annual conservation festivals that fill the plaza with music, food and storytelling,” the BBC added.

With an estimated population of 18,000, and over 300 days of sunshine, Loreto’s growing appeal lies in its peaceful and safe atmosphere, its warm climate, and its diverse marine and land wildlife — all of which landed Loreto on the BBC’s must-visit list alongside such famous and far-flung destinations as the Cook Islands, the Scottish Hebrides and Indonesia’s Komodo Islands.

