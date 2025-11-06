Mazatlán’s cruise ship season ramps up with 18 arrivals planned for November

Mazatlán is gearing up for an intense cruise season in November with 18 scheduled arrivals that will consolidate the port as one of the most attractive tourist destinations on the Mexican Pacific coast. Meanwhile, December is expected to bring 21 cruise ships to the port city.

The busiest days are expected to be Nov. 12 and 26, when the port will receive three ships simultaneously.

Mazatlán’s economy benefits from cruise ship arrivals

To kick off the season, the Royal Princess arrived on Tuesday with 3,626 passengers. Other cruise ships the port is expected to receive include Royal Princess, Norwegian Jade, Carnival Panorama, Nieuw Amsterdam, Navigator of the Seas, Norwegian Bliss, Ruby Princess and Discovery Princess.

Mazatlán, a coastal city known for its seafood and banda music, has experienced a steady flow of cruise ships throughout the year. Cruise passengers are drawn to this coastal destination for its diverse cuisine, varied beaches and a range of rural and cultural tours in the region.

Between January and October, Mazatlán welcomed 83 cruise ships carrying over 308,000 visitors. According to the State Tourism Secretariat, cruise ship tourism has contributed 486 million pesos (US $26 million) to the local economy.

The large influx of tourists in the city is expected to reactivate the local economy, after the severe impact of the security crisis that gripped the region earlier this year. The violence led to a 25% drop in tourism occupancy and significant job losses, directly affecting hoteliers, restaurateurs, transportation providers and the entire service sector.

Security crisis continues to loom over cruise ship season

However, experts and business organizations warn that the arrival of cruise ships, while positive, does not yet fully compensate for the loss of tourists due to the perception of risk.

Francisca Cázares, president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) in Mazatlán, explained to the magazine Revista Espejo that since the beginning of the security crisis in September 2024, the city’s tourism sector has had to adapt its business strategies to cater to lower socioeconomic levels than usual. For instance, he noted that the decline in hotel demand has led the tourism industry to lower room rates by as much as 40%.

Furthermore, the crisis has caused a significant drop in the performance of 5-star hotels, which recorded their lowest results of the year in August, according to Sectur.

With this scenario, experts predict that recovery will take time and require further adaptations.

