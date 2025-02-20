Thursday, February 20, 2025
These 3 Mexican beaches are among the best in the world, according to Tripadvisor

MND Staff
A busy day on a Cancún beach, one of the best in Mexico according to TripAdvisor
Cancún tourists and locals alike love Playa Delfines, seen here on a busy day during the winter holidays. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Millions of travelers have voted three Mexican beaches to be among the 25 best beaches in the world, in Tripadvisor’s latest travel awards.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best list is based on the high volume of reviews and opinions by Tripadvisor’s community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, less than 1% get this recognition.

Playa Norte, on Isla Mujeres, one of the best Mexican beaches
At the north end of Isla Mujeres sits Playa Norte, a protected Caribbean beach with white sand and clear turquoise water. (File photo)

Playa Delfines in Cancún, Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres and Playa Balandra in La Paz, were among those which received the title thanks to the traveler’s high level of satisfaction.

“Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice Awards uniquely reflect the voices of millions of global travelers and help guide people to plan their best trip yet,” head of the platform Kristen Dalton said. “The diversity of this year’s winners reflects all the things a trip to the beach can offer,” she celebrated.

In the category of Best of the Best Destinations, Cancún ranked as the world’s 24th best place to travel. It was the only Mexican destination on the list.

Playa Delfines, Cancún (No. 16)

Playa Delfines in Cancún, Quintana Roo is famous for El Mirador, a viewpoint offering stunning vistas of the turquoise waters, and its colorful block-lettered Cancún sign. It is the city’s largest public beach and one of the few without large resorts in the vicinity.

Palapas dot a white sand Caribbean beach in Cancún, voted one of the best in the world
On Playa Delfines in Cancún, visitors can take a break from the sun under the small palapas that dot the beach. (Tripadvisor)

“It is a peaceful beach with clear-blue waters, soft white sands, and stunning ocean views,” Tripadvisor wrote.

The beach is great for spotting dolphins and for water sports. It offers showers, bathrooms, straw umbrellas and free parking (a rarity in the city), “making it the perfect place to spend the day.”

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres (No. 19)

“Soft, white sand and shallow, clear water makes Playa Norte a perfect spot for a relaxing beach day,” Tripadvisor says.

Also in Quintana Roo, Playa Norte is popular for its crystal-clear waters and palm trees. It’s a recommended destination for water activities like snorkeling, jet-skiing and parasailing. It is also home to bars and restaurants serving Mexican food.

“I highly recommend stopping at the beach here if you are in Isla Mujeres because it will be one of the best beaches you have ever been too [sic],” one reviewer writes.

Balandra Beach, La Paz (No. 21)

Balandra in La Paz, Baja California, is one of the Mexican beaches that consistently ranks among the best beaches in the world.

“This stunning cove is a favorite among locals who come to relax among the white sand dunes,” Tripadvisor wrote. The beach is great for water activities and for hiking in the adjacent rugged hills.

Playa Balandra in La Paz. The municipality plans to offer beach reservations through a new app.
Playa Balandra wraps around the the bay of the same name, just sound of La Paz, Baja California Sur. (File photo)

Travelers love this place due to its calm, shallow and crystal-clear waters that are perfect for beginners and families. However, many reviews advise to arrive early as it can get crowded.

“Otherworldly! Words and photos can’t really do it justice,” one traveler wrote in her review.

Mexico News Daily

