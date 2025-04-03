Thursday, April 3, 2025
Puerto Peñasco tops of the list of Airbnb’s highest-rated destinations in Mexico

Jacuzzi on balcony overlooking the Sea of Cortez
Just an hour south of the Arizona border, Puerto Peñasco offers sun, sea and Mexico's top hosts. (Airbnb)

Airbnb has revealed that Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, is Mexico’s highest-rated vacation rental destination, based on guest ratings from 2024. 

Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, is located on the northern shores of the Gulf of California in the state of Sonora. Due to its proximity to Arizona, the sunny destination is popular among U.S. travelers, earning it the nickname “Arizona’s Beach.”

View from balcony of beachside resort in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora
Located near the border with Arizona, Puerto Peñasco does not lack for sunny days. (Airbnb)

“Whatever you’d like to call this desert enclave on the Sea of Cortez, its six beaches, rocky tide pools, and blazing Sonoran sun have made it one of northern Mexico’s fastest-growing beachfront getaways,” Airbnb said in its report.

With an average rating of 4.83 stars out of 5, Puerto Peñasco’s hosts have earned the top position thanks to their kindness and personalized attention.

The destination boasts 2,600 rental properties, of which 1,900 are family-friendly. Meanwhile, travelers with pets can find 590 pet-friendly options.

The vacation rental company said that visitors tend to prefer traveling to Puerto Peñasco in May, June, September and October, “when air and water temperatures are ideal for swimming.” Visitors can enjoy water activities like kayaking, fishing and snorkeling, in addition to adventure trips to El Pinacate y Gran Desierto de Altar — a UNESCO World Heritage site known as one of the driest places on Earth. 

Which other Mexican destinations made it to the top 10?

After Puerto Peñasco, the small community of Zacatlán de las Manzanas in Puebla, ranked second among Mexico’s highest-rated vacation rental destinations. Famous for being one of Mexico’s largest apple producers, hosts in Zacatlán recorded an average rating of 4.82 stars. Visitors recommend stopping by the  Pimentel bakery and the Relojes Centenarios watch shop. 

 Los Cabos in Baja California Sur claimed the third spot with an average rating of 4.81 stars, solidifying its status as one of Mexico’s most popular destinations. 

 “Cabo has inviting weather all year long, with 350 sunny days annually, making all seasons ideal for staying in one of Cabo’s vacation rentals,” Airbnb said

 After Los Cabos, these are the other Mexican destinations that round out the top 10: Cozumel (Quintana Roo), Colima (Colima), Tepic (Nayarit), Tepoztlán (Morelos), Tequila (Jalisco), San Pedro Garza García (Nuevo León), and Valladolid (Yucatán).

Jacuzzi overlooks forested canyon at Zacatlán, Puebla
Mexico’s second-ranked destination, Zacatlán, Puebla, features top hosts and spectacular scenery. (Airbnb)

What was Mexico’s rating overall?

Airbnb data revealed that Mexico’s hosts across the country earned an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars for hospitality. Approximately 20% of Mexican hosts are Super Hosts —Airbnb’s top-rated, most experienced hosts, identified by a badge on their profiles.

“Hospitality in Mexico is more than a courtesy; it is an expression of cultural identity,” Airbnb said.

With reports from El Capitalino and Reportur

