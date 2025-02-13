Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeTravel
Travel

Mexico records best tourism figures since 2019

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexico's post-pandemic tourism rebound continued in 2024, as the country saw over 45 million visitors. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico welcomed more than 45 million international tourists in 2024, the highest figure since 2019, according to a report released on Tuesday by Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

 

Inegi reported that 45.04 million international tourists entered Mexico in 2024, marking a 7.4% increase from almost 41.95 million visitors in 2023. The economic contribution of tourism in 2024 was also 6% higher than the previous year. 

 

Arrivals by cruise ship rose 10% over 2023. (Carlos Carbajal/Cuartoscuro)

The tourism sector attracted almost US $30.25 billion in 2024, with tourists who arrived via plane contributing 90% of this total. Nevertheless, the average spending of international tourists decreased slightly over this period, by around 1.4%. 

 

In 2023, the foreign currency earnings from international visitors between January and November amounted to $27.4 billion — 9.8% more than in the same period of 2022, demonstrating the beginning of a post-pandemic tourism rebound. 

 

The number of visitors arriving by air routes increased slightly in 2024 compared to 2023, by 0.8%. 

 

Cruise tourism arrivals increased by over 10% on 2023, with over 10.15 million visitors arriving by ship. The sector generated around $849 million and contributed heavily to the economies of coastal destinations, like Cozumel and Mahahual.

 

Starting this year, cruise passengers looking to dock in Mexico will need to pay an immigration fee of $42

 

Mexico to impose new immigration fee on cruise ship passengers

End-of-year figures

 

Almost 4.8 million international tourists entered Mexico in December, marking an increase of 4.3% on the same month in 2023, according to Inegi. In addition, over 4.3 million excursion visitors – those who did not stay overnight on their trip —- entered the country. 

 

Around 79.8% of inbound tourists entered by air, a 0.1% decrease on December 2023. 

 

The biggest change was seen in the number of visitors who entered Mexico by car or

on foot, around 1.6 million, marking a 13.5% increase on the same month in 2023. 

 

Foreign exchange earnings from tourism expenditure in the final month of 2024 totaled $3.7 billion, a 9% increase on November. 

 

With reports from El Financiero

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Puerto Vallarta International Airport

Mexico’s Pacific Airport Group charts US $2.5B airport expansion amid tourism boom

MND Staff - 0
The Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana and Los Cabos international airports will see major upgrades over the next five years.
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Hyatt acquires Playa Hotels for US $2.6B

MND Staff - 0
Playa Hotels has 12 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, four in Jamaica and seven in the Dominican Republic.
Meliá Hotel's Casa Maya hotel in Cancún

Meliá hotels to invest US $60M in Mexico in 2025

MND Staff - 0
The Spanish hotelier is renovating its Mexican hotels while planning to nearly double its footprint in the country.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC