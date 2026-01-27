More Mexicans are visiting Japan, thanks to a growing cultural interest

Mexican tourism to Japan is increasing, with a record 200,400 Mexicans visiting the Asian destination in 2025, marking a 32% rise over 2024 and a higher rate than pre-pandemic levels.

Growth has been driven by improved air connectivity, a favorable exchange rate, investment in marketing initiatives and a growing interest in Japanese culture.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Mexico emphasized the sustained effort it has taken to drive up tourism between Mexico and Japan, working with airlines, travel agencies, specialized media and strategic partners.

JNTO director Masumi Yamada said that the growth in tourist numbers reflects a greater interest in Japan among Mexicans.

Cultural experiences, from traditional festivals to regional cuisine, topped the list of features drawing Mexicans to Japan. Meanwhile, sustained growth in family and multigenerational travel also came high on the list.

Yamada said that the JNTO intends to expand destination awareness as well as encourage tourists to visit Japanese regions less explored than the traditional hotspots.

The expansion of direct air routes between Mexico and Japan, operated by airlines such as Aeroméxico and Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA), have supported the increase in travel between the two countries by enhancing access.

In June, ANA’s general manager in Mexico, Koichi Tochinai, expressed interest in expanding operations between Mexico and Japan.

ANA has run a daily nonstop flight between Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and Narita Airport in Tokyo since 2017, and, in recent months, increased visitor numbers have led the airline to consider adding more flights to the route.

“Although there are no specific plans (to increase frequencies) at this time, we are very interested in doing so,” stated Tochinai. “Mexico is a promising and important market for ANA, and we want to contribute to the growth of both passenger and cargo traffic to and from Japan, as well as to Asia.”

Tochinai emphasized the growing interest of Japanese businesses in the Mexican market, particularly in the manufacturing industry.

The airline views AICM as the likely hub for ANA, due to its large flight network. While other Mexican airports, such as Cancún and Tulum, are growing in popularity for Japanese visitors, seasonal fluctuations make them less reliable a choice for establishing a Mexican ANA hub, according to Tochinai.

With reports from Forbes and El Sol de México