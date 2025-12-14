Despite VidantaWorld, Nayarit still has plenty of authentic, sustainable tourism; here’s where

When VidantaWorld’s expansion plans finally debuted this month — one of the most anticipated and widely discussed tourism projects in Mexico — it dominated the travel conversation across the Pacific coast. With upcoming immersive attractions, dramatic entertainment zones and a scale previously unseen in the region, the opening of the new BON luxury theme park instantly positioned Nuevo Nayarit as a high-profile tourism magnet.

But not everyone is interested in a mega attraction. And for travelers who crave emptier landscapes, quieter beaches, meaningful cultural encounters and nature that hasn’t been packaged into an experience, Nayarit offers a very different story — one that begins just a little farther north and a little farther inland.

Beyond the new development boom in the south, the rest of Nayarit is emerging as one of Mexico’s most compelling hidden-gem destinations for ecotourism.

Home to wetlands, mangrove forests, surf towns that still feel local, sacred mountains, volcanic valleys, and communities deeply connected to the environment, Nayarit delivers the kind of off-the-beaten-path travel that is increasingly hard to find.

And with global travel awards and features in publications placing Nayarit on their “Best Places to Go in 2026” lists, this quieter side of the state is finally getting the visibility it deserves.

To find the real Nayarit, head north

Most visitors arriving through the Puerto Vallarta airport naturally drift south toward Nuevo Vallarta, where Vidanta has transformed more than 3,000 acres of beachfront into resorts, golf courses and, now, the landmark VidantaWorld. It’s a monumental project, but it’s also just one sliver of Nayarit.

Drive 20 or 30 minutes north, and the coastline changes dramatically. The beaches stretch wider, the towns get smaller and the daily pace drops. This is where Nayarit’s ecotourism story truly begins.

San Pancho and Sayulita may be well known, but they anchor a coastal corridor where surfing, conservation and community-led initiatives still shape the visitor experience. San Pancho in particular has maintained a strong environmental ethos, with local organizations working to protect turtle nesting sites, support wildlife rehabilitation and manage sustainable tourism practices.

Continue farther north, and you reach Litibú, Lo de Marcos, and a series of beaches where development drops away almost entirely. These stretches of coastline with dramatic cliffs, translucent water and untouched coves represent the version of Riviera Nayarit that early travelers fell in love with, long before the region appeared in travel magazines.

Wetlands, mangroves and an important bird habitat

For ecotourism travelers, one of the most exciting regions in the state is Marismas Nacionales, a vast wetland system considered one of the largest and most ecologically important in Mexico. Covering roughly 200,000 hectares, Marismas Nacionales is home to mangrove forests, lagoons, estuaries and lowland jungles that support extraordinary biodiversity.

Birdwatchers have known about the region for years, but tourism interest is now beginning to broaden. Migratory species arrive in the winter months while resident species, including herons, spoonbills, kingfishers and ospreys, thrive year-round. Kayaking and small-boat excursions offer low-impact ways to explore the wetlands, and community-based guides ensure that your tourism dollars stay within the region.

This area also offers travelers a chance to see conservation in action: Local cooperatives are deeply involved in mangrove preservation, species monitoring and sustainable fishing practices, making Marismas Nacionales a powerful example of ecotourism that directly supports environmental stewardship.

Experiences not found on a booking site

While the coastline is the gateway to Nayarit, its interior is where the state surprises even seasoned Mexico travelers. Within an hour of the coast, the landscape shifts into the foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental, where pine forests, waterfalls, river valleys and volcanic formations create an entirely different terrain.

Hiking routes here are becoming more accessible, thanks to small outfitters and local communities that have begun offering guided excursions focused on ecology, geology and Indigenous heritage.

The mountains are also home to the Cora and Huichol (Wixárika) peoples, whose sacred sites and cosmology are deeply tied to the land. Cultural experiences in these regions are handled carefully and respectfully, ensuring that visitors learn without disrupting traditions.

For travelers who want to combine activity with immersion, horseback riding, waterfall hikes and river swimming provide easy entry points into Nayarit’s inland wilderness.

What really makes Nayarit a hidden gem for authentic ecotourism is that travelers can still experience communities and landscapes before their growing popularity reshapes them. The state is growing, and VidantaWorld’s arrival will only accelerate interest, but the north and interior remain largely defined by local daily life.

Many of Nayarit’s most interesting experiences aren’t found on booking sites but through local cooperatives, small tourism collectives and family-run operations. Visitors can learn traditional weaving or beadwork, join conservation projects or participate in community food experiences that highlight regional ingredients like the bejuco tuber and ancient corn varieties.

In a moment when many Mexican destinations are grappling with overtourism, Nayarit offers a different narrative, one where travelers have the opportunity to choose how their tourism dollars shape the future of a region. With wetlands, mountains, small surf towns, Indigenous communities and stretches of coastline that feel almost untouched, the state is poised to become one of Mexico’s most important destinations for ecoconscious travelers.

Experience it now, before the rest of the world arrives.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.