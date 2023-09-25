3 things you need to know about new Mexico-US flights

With the reinstatement of Mexico’s FAA Category 1 safety rating, airlines in the country are expected to add new routes to the United States as soon as November, Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Minister Jorge Nuño Lara announced on Wednesday.

1. At least 55 new flight routes will launch this year

At least 55 new routes to the U.S. will launch before year’s end, adding some 500 new flights per week, and increasing capacity by 3.6 million passengers, Nuño Lara said.

2. Volaris has applied for the largest number of new routes

According to Nuño Lara, Mexico’s largest airline, Volaris has requested 33 new routes, as it seeks to serve Los Angeles, Chicago and San Antonio in the U.S., in addition to Tulum and Mérida.

Viva Aerobus has applied for 17 routes, while Aeroméxico has applied for five.

“These figures will grow over time as airlines adjust their own business plans,” Nuño Lara said.

He added that these new routes are expected to begin operations between November and January 2024, subject to the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) authorization process.

“There’s an ongoing authorization process so that they [the airlines] can market the flights and [tickets] can be put on sale for the winter season,” Nuño Lara said.

3. Prices are expected to decrease as a result

Increased supply would decrease ticketing prices, Nuño Lara said.

“The three airlines (Volaris, Aeroméxico and Viva Aerobus) will be able to open their new routes and with more supply, we should see a price reduction,” he explained.

Finally, Nuño Lara added that the upgrade of Mexico’s safety rating is a “win-win” scenario since passengers will be able to buy direct flights to cities in the U.S. without the need for connections.

With reports by Infobae, El Economista and El Universal