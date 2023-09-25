Monday, September 25, 2023
News
NewsTravel

3 things you need to know about new Mexico-US flights

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Volaris plane
Volaris has applied for the most new routes to the United States since the restoration of Mexico's Category 1 safety rating. (LIfes Sundays/Shutterstock)

With the reinstatement of Mexico’s FAA Category 1 safety rating, airlines in the country are expected to add new routes to the United States as soon as November, Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Minister Jorge Nuño Lara announced on Wednesday.

1. At least 55 new flight routes will launch this year

A Viva Aerobus Airbus A321 neo
The government expects ticket prices to fall as competition increases. (Viva Aerobus)

At least 55 new routes to the U.S. will launch before year’s end, adding some 500 new flights per week, and increasing capacity by 3.6 million passengers, Nuño Lara said.

2. Volaris has applied for the largest number of new routes

According to Nuño Lara, Mexico’s largest airline, Volaris has requested 33 new routes, as it seeks to serve Los Angeles, Chicago and San Antonio in the U.S., in addition to Tulum and Mérida.

Viva Aerobus has applied for 17 routes, while Aeroméxico has applied for five.

Airlines are looking to cash in on lucrative new direct routes to cities such as Los Angeles. (Alek Leckszas/Wikimedia)

“These figures will grow over time as airlines adjust their own business plans,” Nuño Lara said.

He added that these new routes are expected to begin operations between November and January 2024, subject to the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) authorization process.

“There’s an ongoing authorization process so that they [the airlines] can market the flights and [tickets] can be put on sale for the winter season,” Nuño Lara said. 

3. Prices are expected to decrease as a result

Mexico City Benito Juarez Airport Terminal 2
Though flights offered at Mexico City’s central AICM airport will continue to change over time, the airport is saturated with little room for further growth, the transportation minister has said. (AICM/Instagram)

Increased supply would decrease ticketing prices, Nuño Lara said.

“The three airlines (Volaris, Aeroméxico and Viva Aerobus) will be able to open their new routes and with more supply, we should see a price reduction,” he explained.

Finally, Nuño Lara added that the upgrade of Mexico’s safety rating is a “win-win” scenario since passengers will be able to buy direct flights to cities in the U.S. without the need for connections.

With reports by Infobae, El Economista and El Universal

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

AMLO at a morning press conference

Extradition, earthquakes and ex-presidents: The week at the mañaneras

MND Staff -
From trains to drug lords to earthquake drills to migration, President López Obrador covered a lot of ground at the week's pressers.

Mexican tile artists’ contribution to their craft’s homeland

Leigh Thelmadatter -
From diverse parts of Mexico, artists inspired by the chaotic work of Isaiah Zagar reinvented it and reintroduced it to his homeland.

What you need to know about beauty treatments in Mexico

Sarah DeVries -
Trying to adopt some Mexican glamour into your life? Sarah DeVries explains how to make the most of Mexico's affordable beauty scene

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC