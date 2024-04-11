Got 1 min? New domestic flights put Tulum within reach for more travelers

Just two weeks after Tulum’s new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport welcomed its first international flights, Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama announced that the airport will soon receive additional domestic traffic.

Beginning May 2, Aeroméxico will operate two daily nonstop flights from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), outside Mexico City, to Tulum. And starting Dec. 5, Volaris will feature a nonstop Guadalajara-Tulum flight. Tickets for the latter route are already on sale, she said.

Lezama added that “Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobús, Volaris and Aerus will increase their routes to our destinations.”

The Quintana Roo governor made the announcements via social media from Acapulco, where she is attending the Tianguis Turístico, a national tourism fair that gathers industry representatives from around the world. She presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the fair’s Quintana Roo pavilion, which features representatives from the state’s 12 primary tourist destinations, the Quintana Roo Hotel Association and 16 tourism operators.

Lezama also revealed that Hopper, a travel booking app and online travel marketplace, had granted the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CTPQ) its Best Campaign prize. Trip Advisor handed out 12 Best Destination awards to Quintana Roo, including one for Best Beach Destination.

In addition to the new routes to Tulum, Viva Aerobus celebrated a new Mexico City-to-Tulum flight, which started operating last week. Viva Aerobus spokesman Walfred Castro Novelo also told the newspaper El Economista that the airline’s seasonal Monterrey to Cozumel flight has become a year-round offering.

El Economista also reported on additional flights being offered by Aerus, an air taxi service based in San Luis Potosí:

Beginning May 13: five daily flights from Cancún to Mérida and Cancún to Cozumel.

Beginning June 1: flights from Cancún to Chetumal three times a week.

A daily Aerus Cozumel-Chichén Itzá flight is in the planning stages as well, El Economista reported.

With reports from El Economista and Riviera Maya News