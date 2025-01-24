25,000 hotel rooms and at least 7 new hotels planned for Quintana Roo, governor says

The government of Quintana Roo has forged a strategic alliance with two of the world’s top hotel chains that is expected to develop five new hotels and 25,000 new rooms in the Caribbean state this year. Other hotel corporations have also announced plans for new resorts in the state.

Quintana Roo Gov. Mara Lezama signed the agreement with Hyatt Hotels president Mark Hoplamazian and Encarna Piñero, executive vice president and CEO of Spain’s Grupo Piñero, while in Madrid at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2025).

Lezama said the new tourism infrastructure developments represent a 30% increase in rooms and will burnish the state’s reputation as one of the world’s top destinations.

Investors from Spain’s Inverotel investment group confirmed that Grupo Piñero would build five new hotels across Mexico’s Caribbean this year.

Later, during an event celebrating Grupo Piñero’s 50th anniversary, Lezama and the Spanish hotelier signed a deal aimed at promoting 12 tourism destinations in the Caribbean state.

Tour operator Soltour will manage the promotional side of this venture, whose two priorities are creating shared prosperity and strengthening Mexico-Spain relations.

“Fifty years ago in two different parts of the world, Quintana Roo and Grupo Piñero were born,” Lezama said at the signing ceremony. “And now we’re working together, united, because you can’t do it alone.”

To celebrate the alliance, the new partners are preparing a familiarization trip for 100 guests, who will be feted at new developments at several of Quintana Roo’s top tourist destinations.

In a statement, the government lauded the agreement “with two of the world’s most important hotel chains as proof of [its] commitment to promoting sustainable growth [and] emphasizing tourist developments that benefit the entire population.”

In another FITUR 2025 announcement, luxury hotel chain Excellence Resorts said it will build a hotel in Puerto Morelos, 38 kilometers south of Cancún, this year. It also confirmed that it would inaugurate the new Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres in Cancún on Feb. 12.

Three other hotel chains — Grupo H10, Grupo Riu and Grupo Meliá — advised Lezama that they would unveil investment plans in the coming weeks.

The good news was not restricted to the hotel industry. On Thursday, the governor announced that Air Canada is increasing service to Cancún this year, adding seven new flights per week to bring the weekly total to 60. The Canadian carrier is also considering increasing its Montreal-to-Cozumel service.

Mexican airline Viva Aerobus also has plans to add four new routes from the U.S. to Cancún, the governor said, and its Monterrey-Cozumel route will be made permanent.

Lezama said the new deals are the result of her government’s work to strengthen international relations and attract investment, bringing economic growth and prosperity to Quintana Roo.

Mexico’s Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez and Lezama have been at FITUR 2025 since it opened on Wednesday, cutting the ceremonial ribbon together at the Mexican Caribbean pavilion.

The annual fair — which ends on Sunday — has attracted 152 countries, 9,000 businesses and more than 153,000 tourism professionals to Madrid this year, according to El Economista.

With reports from Reportur and El Economista