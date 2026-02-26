Thursday, February 26, 2026
Riviera Maya hotel cancellations surge following Sunday’s violence

An aerial view of hotels and coastline in Cancún
Nearly 20% of hotel bookings in Quintana Roo for the next holiday period have been canceled. (Joseph Barrientos/Unsplash)

The state of Quintana Roo and the Riviera Maya are paying the price for the violence that erupted last Sunday on the other side of the country. 

Nearly 20% of hotel bookings for the next holiday period were canceled even as Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama oversaw the deployment of 10,000 troops to protect residents and tourists alike. 

While cancellations of bookings made for upcoming holidays have been increasing, Quintana Roo Gov. Mara Lezama points out that there are right now hundreds of thousands of foreigners in her state and no lasting decrease in tourism is expected. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro.com)

Valeria Rindertsma, president of the local chapter of the Mexican Association of Female Entrepreneurs, said the now-subdued violent reaction in 22 states by the CJNG cartel targeted in last Sunday’s military operation created a negative image that the hotel sector is working to address.

“We must change the perception,” she said, “and we can do that through the media, through our networks, so that people feel safe and come to visit us.”

At the same time, Gov. Lezama said her government reacted quickly to the disorder sparked by the CJNG and its associates, who were “trying to sow fear and cause conflict and uncertainty.” Her state government acknowledged 17 incidents in which vehicles were burned on Sunday.

The state security operation in place now comprises state and municipal police, the National Guard, the Army and the Navy. Civil Protection and fire fighting teams were also active and on heightened alert.

Rindertsma told reporters that the business sector had high expectations for the year, particularly since Mexico is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup, but admits that the violence “has shaken us up a bit.”

She pointed out that enhanced security strategies have eliminated the problem of extortion which had plagued the region in recent years, attributing the improvement to strong coordination between authorities and the business community.

Lezama warned about misinformation circulating on social media, including false reports about fires at schools, banks, convenience stores and restaurants, saying such fake news contributed to travel alerts being issued.

After reports of roadblocks and targeted attacks proved untrue, the U.S. Embassy removed Quintana Roo and its tourist destinations from the security alert it issued Sunday. The governor said there were more than 180,000 U.S. citizens in the state this week.

With reports from Noticaribe, Reportur and Newsday Caribe

