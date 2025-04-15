Stay safe during Semana Santa: Our local travel tips

Amigos, this week is Holy Week, the busiest travel time for Mexicans. As a traveling enthusiast, I want to share five tips for those traveling during Holy Week and Easter.

1.⁠ ⁠Time and patience. If you’re traveling by road or by plane, remember that there will be many people on the move. Therefore, arrive early at the airport, and be prepared for delays due to traffic on the roads and at toll booths. Bring plenty of patience with you!

5 travel tips to help you get around Mexico

Watch this video on YouTube

2.⁠ ⁠If you’re planning to travel by road, MND recommends the following tips: Stick to toll roads for a safer and quicker journey. To save time at toll booths, consider getting a TAG device (such as Tag PASE) for electronic payments. However, it’s a good idea to always carry some cash with you, just in case. More than once, our TAG randomly didn’t work.

3.⁠ ⁠Travel during daylight hours. Authorities increase security on highways throughout the country during Holy Week and Easter; nevertheless, it is always safer to travel during the day.

4.⁠ ⁠We know that you won’t be needing this, but just in case, register this numbers in your phone in case of emergency: 088 National Guard for security emergencies, 074 in you need help with your car or a tow truck, 065 Red Cross, and 911 for all type of Emergencies.

5.⁠ ⁠And finally, double check you packed these essentials: Sunscreen, suntan lotion, sunglasses, a cap or hat, comfy and chic footwear, Tums because #Mexicanfood, Alka Seltzer Boost because #Mexicandrinks, and Pepto Bismol because #Moctezuma’s vengeance (you’ll find out what that means).

Amigos, enjoy your holidays, enjoy Mexico, and please: if you see a pyramid, and nobody is climbing it, there’s a reason for it. Don’t listen to your inner Indiana Jones, and stay on the ground.

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.