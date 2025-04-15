Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Stay safe during Semana Santa: Our local travel tips

María Meléndez
By María Meléndez
These tips will help you stay safe during your vacations in Mexico. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Amigos, this week is Holy Week, the busiest travel time for Mexicans. As a traveling enthusiast, I want to share five tips for those traveling during Holy Week and Easter.

1.⁠ ⁠Time and patience. If you’re traveling by road or by plane, remember that there will be many people on the move. Therefore, arrive early at the airport, and be prepared for delays due to traffic on the roads and at toll booths. Bring plenty of patience with you!

5 travel tips to help you get around Mexico

2.⁠ ⁠If you’re planning to travel by road, MND recommends the following tips: Stick to toll roads for a safer and quicker journey. To save time at toll booths, consider getting a TAG device (such as Tag PASE) for electronic payments. However, it’s a good idea to always carry some cash with you, just in case. More than once, our TAG randomly didn’t work.

3.⁠ ⁠Travel during daylight hours. Authorities increase security on highways throughout the country during Holy Week and Easter; nevertheless, it is always safer to travel during the day.

4.⁠ ⁠We know that you won’t be needing this, but just in case, register this numbers in your phone in case of emergency: 088 National Guard for security emergencies, 074 in you need help with your car or a tow truck, 065 Red Cross, and 911 for all type of Emergencies.

5.⁠ ⁠And finally, double check you packed these essentials: Sunscreen, suntan lotion, sunglasses, a cap or hat, comfy and chic footwear, Tums because #Mexicanfood, Alka Seltzer Boost because #Mexicandrinks, and Pepto Bismol because #Moctezuma’s vengeance (you’ll find out what that means).

Amigos, enjoy your holidays, enjoy Mexico, and please: if you see a pyramid, and nobody is climbing it, there’s a reason for it. Don’t listen to your inner Indiana Jones, and stay on the ground.

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.

Downtown Oaxaca

Oaxaca revives its Spring Festival after 25-year hiatus

MND Staff - 0
After a 25-year hiatus, Oaxaca’s spring festival, now renamed the Rodolfo Morales Spring Festival, is set to return as part of the city’s upcoming 493rd anniversary celebration.
A large sign with the letters Y love ZPN in pink and purple. The sign is on a Square

Off the beaten path but never boring: What to do in downtown Zapopan

MND Staff - 0
Zapopan, part of Guadalajara's sprawling metropolitan area, makes for a convenient day trip with plenty to do, if you need a break from the city crowds.
A view of Puerto Escondido and a beach with a cactus in the foreground

American Airlines announces new flight to Puerto Escondido

MND Staff - 0
The route is the second direct U.S. connection for the Oaxacan beach town's new international airport.

