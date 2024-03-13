Spring break flights to Mexico: The best last-minute deals

Spring break in Mexico is a no-brainer.

If you haven’t made any travel plans for Holy Week, Easter or spring break in Mexico yet, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of airline promotions to help you arrange your last-minute national or international trip to sunny Mexico. Note that all flight prices listed below are before taxes.

Cancún

For travelers departing to Cancún from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and San Francisco, Aeroméxico offers one-way ticket prices starting at US $174.

If you’re traveling within Mexico, one-way tickets from León with Volaris start at US $66.

Meanwhile, ticket prices from Mexico City to Cancún with Volaris start at US $134.

United Airlines offers flights and hotels in Cancún from the United States with packages starting at US $759.

Tulum

Residents of Tijuana and nearby San Diego can now easily reach Tulum with one-way direct flights starting at US $100 with Volaris. Recently inaugurated at the end of 2023, Tulum International is currently receiving national flights, with international air carriers expected to operate flights to TQO beginning March 28, 2024.

Cabo San Lucas

With Aeroméxico, one-way ticket prices to the exotic beach destination of Cabo San Lucas start at US $125 from Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle and San Francisco.

Acapulco

Still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Otis, Acapulco is more than ready to receive tourists for spring break. One-way tickets from the northern city of Monterrey start at US $112 with Viva Aerobús.

Puerto Vallarta

Tijuana also looks to be an attractive departure airport for the international tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. With Volaris, one-way ticket prices start at US $132.

Flair Airlines is also offering accessible prices for Canadians traveling from Calgary to Puerto Vallarta in the latter part of March, with one-way flights starting at US $121.

Canadian WestJet is taking it a step further by offering flight + hotel deals in Puerto Vallarta and other sunny destinations in Mexico. A one-week spring break package in Puerto Vallarta starts at US $2,297.

Huatulco

The secluded beach of Huatulco in Oaxaca is easily reachable with Aeroméxico, which is offering one-way tickets starting at US $285 from Los Angeles and Chicago.

Mazatlán

The Pacific coast beach destination of Mazatlán, famous for its seafood and sunsets, is easily reachable from Los Angeles and San Francisco with Aeroméxico. One-way tickets start at US $135.

What is the cheapest day to fly during spring break?

A study conducted by the international booking system Kayak has revealed that March 29 is the cheapest day for flights to global destinations during spring break in 2024.

The rates for flights on this day are significantly lower compared to those on Tuesday, March 26, which has higher average prices.

For additional information and to book your tickets for your spring break trip to Mexico, make sure to visit the airlines’ promo pages hyperlinked throughout the text.

With reports from El Universal